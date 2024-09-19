Music Notes
Being Dead's album release show at Radio East, plus more Austin music picks
Don’t let the impending status of ACL Fest distract you from the many great local shows that will be taking place in the back half of September. Recommendations can be found here.
Stalefish at Empire Control Room – Thursday, September 19
If you’re attending the sold out Built To Spill show at Empire Garage this Thursday, September 19, then be sure to swoop into Empire Control Room afterwards to see the 90s-leaning rockers Stalefish. The equally watchable Grocery Bag and Team Trust will also be playing. Tickets are $10.
Sailor Poon at Pershing Hall – Saturday, September 21
Local post-punk faves Sailor Poon will play Pershing Hall this Saturday, September 21, and they’ll be joined by Exotic Fruitica, who just released a noteworthy self-titled album. There’s a variety of ticket options available that range from $10 to $50.
HAAM Day – Tuesday, September 24
Don’t forget that the 19th annual HAAM Day is coming up on Tuesday, September 24. The city-wide event is meant to raise awareness and funds for HAAM, which provides access to affordable healthcare for greater Austin’s low-income, working musicians, and it will feature more than 200 free live performances. You can see the full lineup here.
White Denim at Sagebrush – Thursday, September 26
White Denim main brain James Petralli now calls LA home, but the band’s history is too rooted in Austin to not call out when they’re playing locally. So, go and see the beloved rock act at Sagebrush on Thursday, September 26. This show is “an evening with,” which means no opener. Tickets are $33.45.
Being Dead at Radio East – Friday, September 27
Being Dead have will put out their anticipated new album, EELS, on Friday, September 27, and then hold a release show for it on that same date at Radio East. Proun and Variety will serve as support for the indie rock act. Tickets are $18.40.
Good Lands at Hotel Vegas – Sunday, September 29
Good Lands is a fundraiser for the Val Verde Border Humanitarian Coalition, which assists refugees at the southern border, and it will be taking place across the entirety of Hotel Vegas on Sunday, September 29. The lineup is a big one that includes the likes of Big Bill, Nolan Potter’s Nightmare Band, Club Coma, Pelvis Wrestley, and lots more. Tickets are $26.77.