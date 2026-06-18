Music Notes
Big Bill to play DAWA benefit, plus more Austin music picks
The first half of June was loaded with quality local shows, and the back half is as well. So, pull yourself away from the World Cup (or whatever else you’re doing) and get out there. Recommendations can be found here.
Big Bill at the Mohawk – Friday, June 19
The Mohawk will host a benefit for DAWA (Diversity Awareness & Wellness in Action) this Friday, June 19, and the lineup for the event is a sonically diverse one that includes four local standouts: Big Bill, J’cuuzi, Haha Laughing, and KindKeith. Tickets are $25.50.
Day Friend at Chess Club – Saturday, June 20
“Street Light” is the title of Day Friend’s new single, and the rock act will ring in its release at Chess Club this Saturday, June 20. Penner and Third Culture UAP will open up the show. By the way, this is an early gig with doors at 6pm. Cover will be $10 at the door.
Grandmaster at the State Theater – Saturday, June 20
Head to the State Theater this Saturday, June 20, to get in on the Grandmaster Gala, which will see the funk/prog rockers celebrate the release of their new album, Grandmaster II. Support for the evening includes Dodo, Cloud Companion, and Andy Arthur Smith. Tickets range from $35 to $59 and proceeds from the show will benefit the Sims Foundation.
Little Mazarn at Hole In The Wall – June 22 & June 29
Little Mazarn can be seen at Hole In The Wall on the final two Mondays of the month. The experimental folk act will be joined by Viva Palestina Orchestra and Virginia Creeper on June 22 and then Cloud Companion and Large Brush Collection on June 29. Tickets for each show are $12.76.
Grivo at Chess Club – Saturday, June 27
The shoegaze-dipped Grivo will celebrate the release of their anticipated new album, Impose, at Chess Club on Saturday, June 27. Openers for the evening include Stab and Some Fear. Tickets for the show are $19.26.
Money Chica at Central Machine Works – Saturday, June 27
Latin-psych and cumbia stars Money Chica will take the stage in the beer garden at Central Machine Works on Saturday, June 27. This is a free show (no RSVP needed) that will also feature Los Desechos.