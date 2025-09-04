Music Notes
Brown Sabbath plays 1st show in 5 years, plus more Austin music picks
An Ozzy Osbourne tribute, to benefit shows, to album release parties and more, the first half of September is poised to be a busy one for Austin’s music scene. See below for select recommendations.
Brown Sabbath at the Mohawk – Friday, September 5
The Mohawk will host an Ozzy Osbourne tribute show this Friday, September 5. The lineup is topped by Brown Sabbath, who will be performing for the first time in five years, and support will be provided by The Well. Additionally, there will be metal DJs, a vintage t-shirt contest, and more. Tickets are $30.50.
Emily Wolfe at Empire Control Room – Saturday, September 6
Rock n’ roller Emily Wolfe will headline Empire Control Room this Saturday, September 6. The show, which will in part benefit the Queer Liberation Network, is also set to feature Parker Woodland. Tickets are $33.
Next of Kin at C-Boy’s – Saturday, September 6
Get to C-Boy’s this Saturday, September 6, for a lineup that’s loaded from top to bottom with buzzy artists – there’s the country-leaning Next of Kin (who are impending ACL Fest ’25 performers), alt-popper Somebody Someone, and indie folk rockers Montclair. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 the day of the show.
Night Cap at Stubb’s – Friday, September 12
Alt-rockers Night Cap are in line to have a busy September: they’re headlining Stubb’s on Friday, September 12, and then they’ve got a new album, It’s Happening, that’ll come out on September 26. Slenderbodies will open up the show. Tickets are $37.50.
Quiet Company & Lola Tried – Empire Control Room – Friday, September 12
Austin music scene vets Quiet Company and Lola Tried are set to have a dual release show at Empire Control Room on Friday, September 12. The former will be ringing in the arrival of their new EP on vinyl, Your Husband, The Ghost / On Corners & Shapes, and the latter will be celebrating the release of a new EP titled Feast. Subpar Snatch will kick things off. Tickets are $17.55.
The 13th Floor's Anniversary – September 12 & 13
The 13th Floor has put together a pair of noteworthy shows to celebrate its third year of existence. On Friday, September 12, the venue will host Alex Maas (of The Black Angels), Daiistar, and Almost Heaven, and then on Saturday, September 13 they’ll have Ed Hall, Wet Dip, and Oogwei on their stage. Tickets for the first gig are $24.54 and it’s $30.33 for the second one.
Nihilistic Easyrider at the Mohawk – Saturday, September 13
Narrow Head frontman Jacob Duarte has a solo project called Nihilistic Easyrider, and your chance to check it out will be on the indoor stage at the Mohawk on Saturday, September 13. The 90s-leaning act, who just put out an excellent album titled Deluxe Edition, will be joined by On Being An Angel and Ritual. Tickets are $21.50.