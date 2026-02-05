Music Notes
Annabelle Chairlegs' album release show and more Austin music picks
Shake off the remaining ice from January and get out of the house for one (or a few) of the many great local shows that are happening in the first half of February. Recommendations await you here.
Benefit at 29th Street Ballroom – Thursday, February 5
29th Street Ballroom will host a benefit this Thursday, February 5, for all the employees who were controversially let go from Empire Control Room & Garage. The lineup is a loaded one that features Touch Girl Apple Blossom, Fuck Money, Guiding Light, Ritual, Proun, and Twink Death. Tickets are $20.
Andrew Cashen & The Disciples Of Creation at the Mohawk – Friday, February 6
Andew Cashen (A Giant Dog, Sweet Spirit, Tear Dungeon) and his band The Disciples Of Creation will headline the Mohawk this Friday, February 6. They’ll be joined by Transit Method, plus Megafauna and Slomo Drags, both of whom will be ringing in the release of new singles. Tickets are $20.50.
Jana Horn at Tweedy’s – Saturday, February 7
Singer/songwriter Jana Horn is no longer an Austin resident, but she will be in town this Saturday, February 7, to play Tweedy’s. Don’t miss out on the chance to hear songs off her very good new self-titled album and to see locals Touch Girl Apple Blossom, On Being An Angel, and Heartknit. This is a free show.
Annabelle Chairlegs at the Mohawk – Friday, February 13
Head to the Mohawk on Friday, February 13, to join in with Annabelle Chairlegs as they celebrate the release of their long-awaited new album, Waking Up. The indie rock act will be joined by Farmer’s Wife and Bubba Lucky. Tickets are $20.50.
Body Rock ATX at 29th Street Ballroom – Friday, February 13
Celebrate 16 years of Body Rock ATX, a “refuge for sweat, music, dance, and community,” at the 29th Street Ballroom on Friday, February 13. The evening will feature Body Rock ATX creators Riders Against The Storm and DJ Chorizo Funk, plus Schi The God, Kay Cali, and Rapid Ric. Tickets are $10, and proceeds will go to DAWA (Diversity Awareness And Wellness In Action).
Being Dead at Meanwhile Brewing – Saturday, February 14
Being Dead are set to spice up everyone’s Valentine’s Day with “a night of romance, grit, and cathartic rock” at Meanwhile Brewing on Saturday, February 14. Big Bill and Gummy Fang will provide support. Tickets are $27.72.