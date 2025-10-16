Music Notes
Die Spitz to headline Stubb's, plus more Austin music picks
Now that you’ve made it through three straight weeks of Levitation, Austin City Limits Music Festival, and all the shows that happen around those festivals, it’s time to shuffle on into the back half of October. The end of the month is nicely loaded with a bevy of standout local offerings. Who needs sleep? See here for recommendations.
Teethe at 29th St. Ballroom – Friday, October 17
Teethe, who released a noteworthy album titled Magic of the Sale earlier this year, will take over the 29th St. Ballroom this Friday, October 17. Flooding and ACL Fest 2025 performers Shallowater will open for the indie rock act. Tickets for the show are $25.50.
French Film at Chess Club – Saturday, October 18
Head to Chess Club this Saturday, October 18, to see the post punk-leaning French Film top a show that also features Daymares, Trash Dragon, and Cutting Up Men. Cover will be $12 at the door. By the way, if you haven’t already, you should check out French Film’s 2025 EP, Yours.
Die Spitz at Stubb’s – Friday, October 24
Hot on the heels of the release of their Third Man Records debut, Something to Consume, rock starlets Die Spitz will play Stubb’s on Friday, October 24. As if that wasn’t enough, they’ll be joined by two very buzzy Austin acts, Fuck Money and The Opera. Tickets are $28.90.
Miss Universe at the Mohawk – Friday, October 24
Get to the Mohawk on Friday, October 24 to join Miss Universe as they celebrate the 30th anniversary of their album, Duh!. An also-reunited Gomez will provide support for the power pop band, as will DJ Marc Fort. Tickets are $25.50. All door proceeds will be donated to the Red River Cultural District.
From local archival project A Curious Mix Of People on Facebook.
Felabration at the Far Out Lounge & Stage – Saturday, October 25
Celebrate the music of Afrobeat creator Fela Kuti at the Far Out on Saturday, October 25. Hard Proof with Kalu James will perform alongside a variety of special guests, including members of Black Pumas, Brown Sabbath, and more. Plus Topaz (of Golden Dawn Arkestra) and Pascal Kerong’A will open the show. Early bird tickets are still available for $12; otherwise it’s $20 the day-of.
Skateland at 3TEN – Thursday, October 30
Pop artist Skateland is set to put out their debut album, Heavenly Bodies, this month, and you’ll be able to ring in its release at 3TEN on Thursday, October 30. Support for the evening will be provided by Holy Wire and Somebody Someone. Tickets are $17.51.
Halloween Party at the 13th Floor – Friday, October 31
If you’re aiming to get into something loud and weird on Halloween proper, then look no further than the 13th Floor’s Halloween party with a raucous lineup including Tear Dungeon, Daikaiju, Exotic Fruitica, and DJ Sue Purrr. There will also be a costume contest. Tickets are $24.54.
Haunted Hotel at Hotel Vegas – Friday, October 31
If you’re on the hunt for a more vibey hang on Halloween proper, then be sure to get yourself to the Haunted Hotel, a transformed Hotel Vegas that will feature performances by TC Superstar, Redbud, and Indoor Creature on the patio, and Halloween karaoke inside the club. Volstead will be in the mix as well with DJ King Louie and a costume contest. Tickets are $16.07.