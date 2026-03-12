Music Monopoly
Settlement may force Live Nation to halt deal with major Austin venue
Under a proposed $280 million settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice over antitrust allegations, entertainment conglomerate Live Nation must halt exclusive booking deals with 13 live music venues — including the Germania Insurance Amphitheater at the Austin area’s Circuit of the Americas racetrack complex.
Live Nation has held exclusive booking rights for the COTA amphitheater since 2012, the year that it opened. With the ability to accommodate 14,000 people, the COTA venue is the largest outdoor amphitheater in Central Texas.
Exclusive booking rights for entertainment venues give a certain promoter, agent, or ticket broker full control over event promotions, bookings, or ticket sales. Blocking the deal promises to boost competition and reduce ticket prices.
Acts that have performed at the COTA venue include Kendrick Lamar, Jimmy Buffett, Imagine Dragons, Willie Nelson, Janet Jackson, Dave Matthews Band, KISS, Nine Inch Nails, Kanye West, Mumford & Sons, Van Halen, and Blake Shelton. Maroon 5 and Post Malone are scheduled to take the stage during Formula One’s 2026 United States Grand Prix this October.
As part of the tentative agreement, Live Nation-owned Ticketmaster will limit exclusive contracts with venues to four years and allow venues to choose between exclusive and non-exclusive contracts.
One of Live Nation’s biggest subsidiaries is Austin-based concert promoter C3 Presents, which Live Nation bought in 2014. C3’s local portfolio includes the ACL Music Festival, the Austin Food & Wine Festival, Emo’s East, Scoot Inn, and Stubb’s.
The proposed settlement would resolve antitrust allegations regarding Live Nation’s monopoly over live events and event tickets in the U.S. Under the agreement, the company must:
- End exclusive booking arrangements at 13 venues, including the COTA amphitheater and the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands.
- Cap ticketing fees at 15 percent.
- Let third-party brokers like SeatGeek and StubHub list tickets on Ticketmaster’s platform.
- Avoid retaliating against venues that don’t use Ticketmaster to sell tickets.
- Pay $280 million in damages.
“By giving artists greater flexibility in choosing their promotional partners and ticketing strategy while also keeping the cost of a concert more affordable for fans, we are putting more power where it should be — with artists and fans,” Michael Rapino, president and CEO of Live Nation, said in a news release.
The federal trial in the antitrust case began February 28, but legal proceedings were paused after the settlement was announced March 9. If approved by the federal judge presiding over the case, the settlement would avoid a breakup of Live Nation’s businesses that the Department of Justice had initially proposed.
Live Nation says that in reaching a settlement, it admits no wrongdoing and maintains the federal government’s accusations are without merit. The Justice Department, along with 39 states and the District of Columbia, sued Live Nation in 2024.
Thus far, only two plaintiffs, Arkansas and Oklahoma, have agreed to the settlement, NPR says. Twenty-seven states and the District of Columbia have not agreed to the settlement and are pursuing their own legal action. Texas is among the states that reportedly haven’t decided their next steps.
Letitia James, attorney general of New York, one of the states that has rejected the settlement, says the proposed agreement “fails to address the monopoly at the center of this case and would benefit Live Nation at the expense of consumers.”
“For years,” James says, “Live Nation has made enormous profits by exploiting its illegal monopoly and raising costs for shows.”
The National Independent Venue Association also opposes the settlement, saying it represents “a failure of the justice system.” The association complains that the settlement offers no specific protections for fans, artists, or independent venues and festivals.