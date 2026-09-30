Music Notes
ACL Fest local highlights, plus more Austin live music picks
As usual, ACL Fest is set to dominate the start of October, but whether you’re planning to attend the festival or not, there’s still plenty of highlights from Austin’s music scene to keep an eye on across the first half of the month. See here for recommendations. (And see here for ACL Fest recommendations across the whole lineup, not just the locals.)
ACL Fest at Zilker Park – October 2-4 & 9-11
ACL Fest will once again takeover Zilker Park across two weekends – October 2-4 and 9-11. As you’re marking out your festival schedule, be sure to include the following Austin artists.
Weekend One
Grocery Bag – This heavily buzzed about garage/psych rock band can be seen on Friday, October 2, at 5:15 pm on the BMI stage.
Elijah Delgado – With his recently released EP, Wherever You Go, There You Are, in tow, the 23-year-old singer-songwriter will play the fest on Friday, October 2, at 2 pm on the Snapchat stage.
Flight By Nothing – This indie rock act, who just put out a new single titled “All Night,” is set to perform on Sunday, October 4, at 2 pm on the Beatbox stage.
Weekend Two
Almost Heaven – This electronic duo will have songs from their noteworthy 2026 release, Raw Cranium, on display on Friday, October 9, at 12:45 pm on the Tito’s stage.
LLUVII – If you’re into neo-soul (or genre-bending tunes in general), then be sure to see this band when they play on Saturday, October 10, at 2 pm on the Beatbox stage.
Wild Child – If you'll have your kids with you at the festival, this indie pop act recently put out a children’s album, Wild Child For Kids, and they’ll be playing selections from it on the Austin Kiddie Limits stage on October 2 at 4:30 pm, October at 2:45 pm, and October 11 at 3:45 pm.
Rocknite Festival at Hotel Vegas – Thursday, October 1
Prime yourself for ACL Fest by attending the Rocknite Festival at Hotel Vegas this Thursday, October 1. The lineup has a slew of great indie rock acts on it, including French Film, Virginia Creeper, Amelia’s Best Friend, and Elnuh. You can also expect various DJ sets, a vintage market, and more. Cover will be $10 at the door.
BS at Hotel Vegas – Friday, October 2
BS (formerly known as Brother Sports) will ring in the release of their new EP, Always Under Pressure, with a free show at Hotel Vegas this Friday, October 2. Born Twins, Gummy Fang, and Leo Napoleon will perform as well.
Mean Girls Day at Hotel Vegas – Saturday, October 3
Head to Hotel Vegas this Saturday, October 3, to get in on Mean Girls Day. This free event, on a date that stems from Lindsay Lohan’s iconic line from the 2004 Mean Girls movie, will feature performances from Lavender Scare, Late Wife, and Dollhouse.
Stalefish at Hole In The Wall – Thursday, October 8
Indie rockers Stalefish will put out their new album, Bueno, on October 9, but the release party for it is set to go down the night before — Thursday, October 8 — at Hole In The Wall. Support for the evening comes from Mid Range Jumper and Sam Cooper. Tickets are $12.76.
Tear Dungeon at 29th St. Ballroom – Friday, October 9
Join noise-punkers Tear Dungeon at 29th St. Ballroom on Friday, October 9, as they celebrate the release of their hotly anticipated new album, Squirm. The gimp-mask-wearing group will be joined by Gus Baldwin & The Sketch, Throat Piss, and Banged Out. Tickets for the show are $28.15.
Dayfriend at Hole In The Wall – Sunday, October 11
Hole In The Wall will host Dayfriend’s release party for their new single, “Weatherman,” on Sunday, October 11. Two Legged Dog and Fin Fin will open for the indie rock outfit. Tickets are $12.76.