McConaughey Memoir
Matthew McConaughey to share new book Poems & Prayers on tour in Austin
Austin icon Matthew McConaughey is letting the public in on his personal life with a new book called Poems & Prayers — and he's taking it on tour. The Poems & Prayers Revival Tour will stop at Austin's Bass Concert Hall on Sunday, September 21, as well as four other cities.
In addition to Austin, the tour will stop in Brooklyn, New York; Nashville, Tennessee; Tusla, Oklahoma, and Los Angeles, California. Austin is the last stop on the tour, which only lasts six days. The release also promises a special guest for the Austin date, but does not disclose who it will be.
A press release describes actor and author McConaughey as a "cultural storyteller," and promises a "deeply personal new book."
In 2020, McConaughey wrote Greenlights, a chronological collection of personal stories that most would describe as a memoir. The eccentric star instead called it “an approach book."
Similarly, Poems & Prayers follows Greenlights and “is more than a book,” McConaughey says in the release. “It’s a memory — a place where we can rediscover what we’ve lost, celebrate what remains, and maybe even leave behind what no longer serves us.”
The book will contain reflections that build upon McConaughey's evolving faith. (He seems to shy away from labels, but is known to attend a non-denominational church.) Some portions were inspired by proverbs, the Old Testament, Lord Byron, and international travels, including 400,000 miles in an Airstream. It also details darker topics like "guilty stress" and going to court to assure distance from an alleged stalker.
Like the book, the show also offers a melange of experiences, including dialogue, spoken word performances, and music.
Tickets are available now at texasperformingarts.org. Each ticket includes a copy of Poems & Prayers, which comes out on September 16, the first day of the tour. Texas Performing Arts (TPA) is a part of the University of Texas at Austin.