CAPITOL COMEDY
Over the Lege turns 10 with a post-election roast of Texas Legislature
The people closest to the Texas Legislature are about to take their first stab at making comedy out of this month’s election results. Over the Lege marks its 10th anniversary this weekend at Fallout Theater, where creator Stephanie Chiarello admits she’s still wrangling her opening monologue a couple of days before curtain.
The show, which Chiarello bills as “the number one, and some say only, political satire show,” runs November 20-22 in downtown Austin.
“We focused on sketches this year that would be evergreen; so no matter how the election went, we didn’t have to re-write the entire show,” Chiarello says. One sketch, “Blue Wave,” got two endings. The monologue was another story. It’s “drastically different because of the election results,” she says.
Over the Lege is a gentle ribbing of life at the Capitol, more Esther’s Follies than Comedy Mothership. Imagine a Family Feud parody starring Texas lawmakers, a lovelorn Goddess of Liberty keeping a diary atop the dome, bad wigs, worse puns, and the occasional slightly ribald joke.
Each performance has a different guest: House Democratic Caucus chair Gene Wu at 8 pm Friday, veteran lobbyist Kurt Meachum at 6:30 pm Saturday, and anti-book-ban activist Leila Green Little at 3 pm Sunday. Past guests include Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa and Lieutenant Governor-elect Vikki Goodwin, along with former state Senator Wendy Davis, novelist Sarah Bird and Republican state Representative Sarah Davis.
Cast members returning from the original 2016 run include Chiarello, creative adviser Tom Booker, singer-actor Amy Lowrey, and writer-actors Janet Maykus and Griffin Gardner; actor Aaron Salinas joined in year two.
A dance number from an earlier Over the Lege show at the Scottish Rite Theater in 2024.Steve Rogers Photography for Over the Lege
Chiarello describes the format as something between Saturday Night Live and a Broadway musical: sketches and songs in the first act, and an interview with that night’s “legislative celebrity” in the second. It echoes the Gridiron show the Austin chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists staged every year from 1978 to 2000 to skewer local politicians. A quarter-century later, a Capitol insider has picked up the satire baton, so to speak.
Chiarello has been a Texas House chief of staff since 2020, most recently for a Rio Grande Valley Democrat who isn’t running for another term.
She says she's "always worried a little" that the show might get her fired; so far, it looks like she's still safe. One sketch in the new show issues a new challenge, with two high-ranking officials getting romantic after smoking cannabis.
“I was really worried that sketch would be the one to cause a vengeful leader to call for my termination,” Chiarello says. “As soon as the blue wave hit, that anxiety went away.”
A “Quorum Break” sketch runs Friday only, when Wu, who led House Democrats’ 2025 walkout, is the guest.
“The show has always punched up to power, so we’re excited to see what follies the new leadership at the Capitol will give us to lampoon,” she says.
Chiarello titled the 2024 installment “The Last Laughs,” both because she had promised herself she would never produce another one and because, she says, “I honestly thought national and state leadership would ban satire.”
Instead, the show returned with “Part 7.5” at the Out of Bounds Comedy Festival in November 2025. In one sketch, a cast member playing Wu stood alone against three Republican lawmakers on Family Feud while the host asked whether the Democrats could win. The answer, “Still nope!,” is a punchline this month’s election has since retired.
Over the Lege creator Stephanie Chiarello, a Capitol staffer and former principal dancer with Austin Contemporary Ballet, belts out a number.Steve Rogers Photography for Over the Lege
The show debuted in 2016 at the Institution Theater, then moved to the Long Center’s Rollins Theater and the Scottish Rite Theater, with a season online during COVID.
“I’m remarkably proud of reaching 10 years of Over the Lege. I’m also exhausted,” she says. She calls the show “practically a part-time job,” one she does “because I want people to pay attention to local politics. And get involved. And laugh.”
Her remaining to-do list before the curtain goes up: tweak the monologue, learn her lines for a sketch called “Ma and Pal,” and record a commercial for a mahjong expansion pack.
“The joy,” she says, “will come when I’m on stage.”
Over the Lege’s 10th anniversary shows are at 8 pm Friday, November 20; 6:30 pm Saturday, November 21; and 3 pm Sunday, November 22, at Fallout Theater, 616 Lavaca St. Advance tickets are $20 plus fees, available on Eventbrite; tickets at the door are $25.