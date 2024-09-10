Glowing Reviews
Artists bring 7,500 carved pumpkins to historic Austin trail
Although this walking tour through more than 7,500 jack-o'-lanterns was presented as a temporary delight in Austin, it's starting to look like a yearly feature. Pumpkin Nights is back at Pioneer Farms from September 19 to October 31, and it's announced some theme nights to up the semi-spooky ante.
The immersive art event sets up a series of scenes along a meandering path through Pioneer Farms, a living history museum in northwest Austin that replicates a town of early settlers. It's the perfect setting for a spooky jaunt through the historic buildings (built in the 1800s and moved from their original locations), trees that are hundreds of years old, and woodsy retreats.
In previous years, visitors have walked through a tunnel of jack-o'-lanterns with different facial expressions, met 40-foot dragons made of glowing pumpkins, peeked into a village of gnomes, and more. There will probably be some new additions to the already-impressive collection, but since it's made of a mix of real and styrofoam pumpkins, some works have lasted from previous years. Music, lights, and fog elevate it from an outdoor gallery to a more of a theme park.
Fog really adds to the experience — and weirdly, it smells like pumpkin spice.Pumpkin Nights/Facebook
In addition to marveling at carved pumpkins, there are plenty of other activities. Guests can check the calendar to be sure what they'll see on any given date, but some things to look forward to are face painting, live fire dancing, and live pumpkin carving by world class artists. Food trucks and lawn games have also been a standard feature.
Anyone who wants a full preview can find several walkthroughs on YouTube, but to avoid too many spoilers, here's an official teaser:
Theme nights are scheduled for September 30, and October 9, 19, and 26. The exhibition will stay the same, but guests are invited to wear costumes according to each theme, and may even win prizes for the best looks. First up is superheroes, followed by zombies, then anything that glows in the dark (with some enhancements available at the venue), and finally witches.
Understandably, not every "all ages" event really lives up to the title, often leaving teenagers and adults a bit bored. Pumpkin Nights really is great for all ages; kids will be plenty entertained, and any adult who can appreciate some good artistry will likely enjoy the sensory spectacle. (The adult writing this did, anyway.) There are also endless opportunities to take fun selfies and family or friend photos.
Early bird tickets are on sale now at pumpkinnights.com. Guests will be asked to choose a date and time of entry when purchasing tickets, but they can stay as long as they'd like until the event closes at 11 pm on weekdays and 11:30 pm on weekends. A similar experience will be held in the Dallas-Fort Worth area at Arlington's Howell Farms. An event guide helps answer FAQs about parking, the venue, and more.