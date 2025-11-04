Bingo!
Shop small, win big by playing Buda Bingo with purchases this November
This November, Buda is turning its downtown into a retail playground, one bingo card at a time. Buda Bingo is happening now and runs through November 30, inviting residents and visitors to support local businesses in a fun, rewarding way.
The event is presented by Buda EDC, the Greater Buda Chamber of Commerce, and Discover Buda, with an eye on building excitement toward Shop Small Saturday on November 29.
Here’s how it works: Pick up your official Buda Bingo card at any participating merchant, or stop by the Greater Buda Chamber of Commerce, the Buda Welcome Center, or City Hall.
Look for the Buda Bingo signs to help fill up your card.Photo by Brooklyn Fuqua
Each purchase at a participating business earns a unique sticker for your card. Fill a row, column, or diagonal, and you’ve earned an entry in the prize drawing; complete a full blackout and you’ll score 12 entries toward winning local gift cards, prize baskets, and more. Completed cards must be dropped off by December 5, 2025, at one of the official drop-off locations.
More than 40 local shops, eateries, service providers, and more are on the Bingo roster. Get a jump on holiday gifting with stops at Hays County Outfitters, Posie, Old Town Buda Antique Mall, and Shaggy Dog Market.
Refuel at Dos Olivos, Big Daddy Jay's Creole, Main Street Pizzeria & Beer Garden, and the Buda Drug Store and Soda Fountain. Need something stronger? Water 2 Wine Winery, Willie's Joint, and Proof Liquor & Deli would all be happy to see you.
On the service side, The Massage Studio, Johnny G's Barbershop, Glow Laser & Beauty and Salon One 12 will get you ready for sparkly holiday parties. Even the Hampton Inn and Comfort Suites hotels are involved, along with City Limits Suburu and Inspired Minds Art Center.
Don't forget about the pups during your holiday shopping.Photo courtesy of Buda EDC
Organizers emphasize that Buda Bingo isn’t just about prizes — it’s about keeping dollars circulating locally and spotlighting the hidden gems in Buda’s small-business ecosystem. Each visit to a boutique, cafe, or studio helps strengthen the community network.
Buda Bingo transforms that act of support into something exciting and rewarding — a reason to visit more shops, meet more owners, and see what makes this small city thrive.
Learn more, see the full list of participating businesses, and get the official game rules here.