Concert News
Rising star Sienna Spiro extends sold-out tour with new Austin date
Austinites who missed Sienna Spiro at Austin City Limits Music Festival (or loved it and want to see more) can catch the singer-songwriter on her new North American tour leg. The extension of the My House Tour will stop at the Moody Amphitheater on Thursday, August 5, 2027.
The London-born performer's tour is already underway internationally. The North American extension starts August 3 in Dallas and ends September 14 in Mexico City. In addition to Austin and Dallas, the tour will stop in Sugar Land on August 6.
This isn't the tour's first extension, as it's sold out multiple times. In addition to ACL Fest, Spiro has played Lollapalooza and Outside Lands, plus the Grand Ole Opry and an Austin City Limits taping at ACL Live.
Spiro is touring in support of her debut album, Visitor, which came out July 3 via Capitol Records. It debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard 200, with more than one billion cumulative streams upon release. Her top single so far, “Die On This Hill,” peaked at No. 19. She also won Best New Artist at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards.
Presales for the new tour dates start today, October 20. A general on-sale begins Friday, October 23, at 10 am via officialsiennaspiro.com.
Sienna Spiro, My House World Tour (Extended) dates
Aug 03 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
Aug 05 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
Aug 06 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
Aug 08 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry
Aug 10 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
Aug 12 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
Aug 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
Aug 15 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Aug 17 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
Aug 20 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
Aug 21 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
Aug 23 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
Aug 25 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
Aug 26 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
Aug 28 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
Aug 30 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Sep 02 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
Sep 04 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Sep 05 – Portland, OR @ TBA
Sep 07 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre
Sep 09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
Sep 14 – Mexico City, MX @ Mexico Pepsi Center