Surf for Years
International surf and skate event to build 2 year-round parks in Waco
A sporty surf and skate jam is returning to Waco Surf this year and the next two after it. The partnership through 2028 is a big move for Swatch Nines Surf & Skate, which only kicked off in 2024.
This event, held October 8-10, leans away from traditional competitions and presents itself as a "rider-driven event" in a press release. Pro athletes and videographers will gather to push the boundaries of their respective sports, but they'll also leave some infrastructure behind for visitors to enjoy year-round.
Waco Surf expects to have two skateparks by 2027, both built with Swatch Nines riders' input. One smaller park will combine surfing and skating environments with a "uniquely Nines feel," the release says, and its unexpected innovations will make it "unlike any other park in the world." To folks outside of the community, this may seem like a predictable marketing boast, but Waco Surf is actually already a global surf destination.
A bigger skatepark, considered the "main" park, will have more traditional elements and aims to attract skaters at all levels. They can thank former skateboarding Olympian Heimana Reynolds, the lead creative, for designing that one.
Swatch Nines is not new to Waco Surf. The larger series of events also includes snow sports and BMX — held this year in Japan and Austria, respectively — but the skate and surf event debuted in Waco. It also returned for its second year in 2025, when 18-year-old Australian surfer Hughie Vaughan landed a world's first: this stalefish backflip. Plus, Hawaiian surfer Matt Meola followed it up with his own world's first now dubbed the "Meola Flip."
“Waco Surf has proven itself as one of the most progressive and rider-driven venues we’ve ever worked with," says Swatch Nines founder Nico Zacek in the release. "After the incredible energy of the last two years, it was obvious that this is the right home for pushing the boundaries in surfing, and action sports as a whole. With this partnership, we’re able to dream even bigger and build off the current platform for years to come.”
Waco Surf owner and president David Taylor added, "Hosting Swatch Nines' unique creativity and energy here in Waco has been game-changing, for Waco Surf, but also for the broader surf, skate and BMX communities."