Austin's SXSW drops U.S. Army and weapons manufacturers as sponsors
Artists at South by Southwest (SXSW) made international news again, but not for the reasons one might think. In early 2024, a dramatic rolling strike started with a handful of artists pulling out of their official showcases to protest the festival and conference's financial ties with the military-industrial complex, especially in light of the assault on Gaza, Palestine. Including Austin's Mamalarky, who were part of the first wave, more than 100 ultimately pulled out.
Now, SXSW has heeded their calls, signaling that it will stop accepting sponsorships from the United States Army and weapons manufacturers. This commitment was quietly slid into a Q&A section of SXSW's support website, and does not offer many specifics. It also does not address if these entities may participate as non-sponsors.
The website says:
Will the US Army be a sponsor of SXSW 2025?
After careful consideration, we are revising our sponsorship model. As a result, the US Army, and companies who engage in weapons manufacturing, will not be sponsors of SXSW 2025.
A collaborative Instagram post announced the news; The Austin for Palestine Coalition, the Democratic Socialists of America's Austin chapter, the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights, the United Musicians & Allied Workers (UMAW), and the BDS National Committee all signed on.
"This is a tremendous win accomplished by the hard work of activists and the principled artists who withdrew their labor, in protest of Israel’s genocidal assault on Gaza," says the post. "We commend SXSW for listening to the demands of the artists. We urge SXSW to give further clarification regarding refusing to invite war profiteers as exhibitors or speakers. We also celebrate a partial victory in SXSW increasing pay to artists, but we shall continue to echo UMAW’s demand for Fair Pay for Fair Play for all artists."
Responses ranged from celebration to skepticism. Many fall in the middle, commending strikers and organizers for their work while pledging to continue a boycott; Some stated that the change is not as complete as they'd like, and some alleged that a music festival never should have been connected with military interests to begin with, and thus is untrustworthy as a whole. One commenter asked how this would affect the official involvement of the CIA.
Just before and during the festival, striking artists came from around the world, and soon this was major news covered by Forbes, Time Magazine, and the BBC, among many other outlets. Texas Governor Greg Abbott took note on X (formerly Twitter), with characteristic ire.
"Bye. Don’t come back," Abbott tweeted. Austin remains the HQ for the Army Futures Command. San Antonio is Military City USA. We are proud of the U.S. military in Texas. If you don’t like it, don’t come here."
Some critics opposing the protests sounded a lot like Abbott, while others wondered what these United States entities had to do with Israel or its bombardment and starvation of Gaza's civilian population.
Along with financial contributions and arms sales from the U.S. to Israel, it has also sent troops to work on a pier in Gaza with the stated purpose of delivering aid. However, it has been plagued by logistical issues and accusations of involvement in an Israreli mission that rescued four hostages and killed more than 270 Palestinians. Both have interrupted the flow of aid. Meanwhile, weapons manufacturers, including at least two with SXSW ties, are facing questions from United Nations experts about complicity in serious human rights violations.
Beside the updated support page, SXSW is already gearing up for its 2025 festival and conference, which will happen March 7-15. Organizers sent out an email June 25 stating that the "season is officially underway," and calling for speakers, musicians, and other prospective participants.