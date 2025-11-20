Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
Expect to be thoroughly entertained at happenings across the city for the next few days thanks to this roundup of recommendations. Sip seasonal spirits at a holiday pop-up bar or catch a concert at the Moody Center. Comedy shows and cabaret performances offer additional activities to pique every local’s interest. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, go to our calendar.
Thursday, November 20
Gibson Street Bar presents Winter Wonderglam
Boozy Christmas-inspired pop-up bar Winter Wonderglam returns to Gibson Street Bar for another year of merrymaking. The space transforms into a holly jolly haunt featuring disco balls, Christmas trees, and plenty of seasonal cocktails that will keep the bah hum bug away. Beverages include a variety of frozen cocktails, hot drinks, and a Shotski. Winter Wonderglam is open through January 4, 2026.
Swim Club presents Santa’s Afterparty
Celebrate the holiday season in Swim Club’s Rodeo Room. Santa’s Afterparty will feature crafted cocktails, a themed menu, and a cozy atmosphere complete with a private fire pit and lawn chair seating. Santa’s Afterparty is open through January 4, 2026. Get more details on Eventbrite.
Friday, November 21
Moody Center presents A Day To Remember and Yellowcard in concert
Rock bands A Day To Remember and Yellowcard perform live at Moody Center as part of their co-headlining tour. Yellowcard comes to Austin in support of their new album, Better Days. A Day To Remember will play songs from their new album, Big Ole Album Vol. 1. Get seat availability on Ticketmaster.
Hasan Minhaj and Ronny Chieng: Hasan Hates Ronny | Ronny Hates Hasan
Comedians Hasan Minaj and Ronny Chieng air their grievances and differing opinions live on stage at Bass Concert Hall for two back-to-back shows. The entertainers will debate on a range of topics including immigration, family values, dating, the economy, presidents, and more controversial issues that have been known to divide the nation. A limited number of tickets for both shows are available now.
TY&CO presents Carpe Noctem Cabaret
Enjoy dinner and a show with an unconventional twist at Pershing Hall. Carpe Noctem Cabaret is an immersive experience that combines dance, burlesque, and live song with a curated menu of signature food and beverages from expert venue staff and mixologists. Shows are scheduled through November 23.
Saturday, November 22
Domain NORTHSIDE presents Who-Liday Celebration
Get in the festive spirit with beloved holiday characters at the Domain NORTHSIDE Lawn. This family-friendly event will include photo opportunities with the Grinch and Max the dog, a snow globe making craft station, face painting, letters to Santa station, and more. Stick around until the evening to enjoy a tree lighting ceremony. Admission is free and open to the public.
Sunday, November 23
Moody Center presents Playboi Carti in concert
Rapper Playboi Carti performs live at Moody Center. The enigmatic artist is best known for his top songs like “Magnolia” and “Sky.” He tours in Austin in support of his new album, Music. Get more details on Ticketmaster.