Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
Summer is officially here and we've vetted our entertainment picks for a great weekend out and about. Keep cool as the temperature rises at Still Austin’s Summer Kick-Off Party, or enjoy an evening out at Austin Proper with a live DJ set, dancing, and cocktails. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, click over to our calendar.
Thursday, July 9
Zach Theater presents Annie
The story of a beloved orphan and scrappy survivor of circumstance Annie comes to life on stage at Zach Theater. This classic musical is reimagined as a contemporary production, complete with beloved songs including “It’s the Hard-Knock Life” and “Tomorrow.” Tickets are available now. Performances are scheduled through August 2.
Friday, July 10
Moody Amphitheater presents Young the Giant in concert
California rock band Young the Giant performs live at Moody Amphitheater. The alternative group is best known for their songs “Cough Syrup” and “My Body” and rose to mainstream notoriety with their 2010 self-titled album. Fans can expect music from Young the Giant’s new album, Victory Garde. Get more information on Ticketmaster.
Proper Presents: Walshy Fire
Unwind for the evening in the the Quill Room at the Austin Proper with a live DJ set by Walshy Fire of Major Lazer. Guests can relax in the buzzy lounge atmosphere, enjoy craft cocktails, and catch FIFA World Cup matches while the music plays. Attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite team jerseys to keep the energy high after the final whistle blows. Luxury watch brand Hublot will also host a pop up on site. Admission is free with RSVP. To reserve your spot, go to Eventbrite.
Paramount Theatre presents Summer Classic Film Series
Summer cinema continues as part of the Paramount Theatre’s annual series. This weekend’s screenings at State Theatre include a double feature of Josie and the Pussycats and The Cheetah Girls on Friday, followed by To Kill a Mockingbird and Harold and Maude on Sunday, respectively. Tickets and series passes are available. The Summer Classic Film Series runs through August 30.
Saturday, July 11
Still Austin presents Cold Fashioned Summer Kick-Off Party
Toast to the hottest season of the year with a cool cocktail at Still Austin. This party will feature the signature Cold Fashioned, a drink created with Still Austin’s popular whiskey The Musician. Additional highlights include tunes by DJ Tropicana Joe, access to a secret speakeasy, cold plunges, free corn dogs, and surprise giveaways. Admission is free.
Abstraction Media presents Max Amini
Comedian Max Amini shows off his many eccentric talents at Austin City Limits Live. Amini is best known for his wide range of impressions and for his appearances on Comedy Central’s Mind of Mencia and NBC’s Heroes. A selection of tickets are still available.
Sunday, July 12
The Vortex presents Magical Mind Mysteries
Prepare to be amazed with sleight of hand and a little bit of magic at The Vortex. Audience members will experience Magical Mystical Michael and his signature blend of illusion, storytelling, and humor. This production goes beyond the typical, cheesy magic show and invites adult audiences to bend their minds, question logic, and prepare to be entertained. Tickets are on sale now.