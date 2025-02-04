Where to Kick Off
10 Austin bars scoring points with sports fans on Super Bowl Sunday
For fans of football (and creative commercials), this Sunday is the event of the year. Starting at 5:30 pm, the Kansas City Chiefs will face off with the Philadelphia Eagles in the 59th Super Bowl. Even though the game starts in the evening, several venues around Austin will be starting things off early with drink and food specials, live music, and of course, the game.
Some of them will even be showing the real event of the day: The Puppy Bowl.
Meanwhile Brewing
3901 Promontory Point Dr.
Meanwhile Brewing is kicking things off at 1 pm with the Puppy Bowl, before switching it over to the Super Bowl at 5:30 pm. Both events will be shown on the large outdoor TVs as well as the smaller indoor and patio screens. Food trucks will have game-day specials including hot fudge sundaes, buffalo ranch style pizza, and a game day platter with corndogs, fries, popcorn chicken, and ranch-spiced tater tots. Guests are invited to bring folding chairs or blankets to get comfy.
Armadillo Den
10106 Menchaca Rd.
Armadillo Den and onsite food truck Strut and Dorothy are teaming up for one memorable Super Bowl Sunday. If guests buy a bucket of beer or seltzer at Armadillo Den, they'll receive 20 percent off wings at Strut and Dorothy. Strut and Dorothy is known for its Cajun Truffle wings, Nashville hot chicken wings, and more. TVs are scattered around the venue so you won't miss a second of the broadcast.
The Austin Eagle
8201 Cross Park Dr., Ste. B2
The Austin Eagle may be best known as an LGBTQ kink bar, but on Super Bowl Sunday, it's a veritable sports bar. This venue will offer a huge screen to watch the game as well as game-day bites and a range of drink specials.
Dainty Dillo
3201 E. Cesar Chavez St.
The Dainty Dillo features eight TVs and one giant big screen so guests won't miss a single play. During the game, guests can cozy up next to one of the many firepits with views of the Colorado River. Before the game, DJ Goodiez will be playing from 2 to 5 pm. Plus, expect bucket specials, shot specials, and beer and shot combos for the game.
Chalmers
1700 E. Cesar Chavez St.
With multiple screens and a brand new tent with blankets, heaters, and fire pits, this East Austin spot is a great place to catch the game. The drink menu includes draft cocktails and yummy bites, plus a new selection of hot drinks to keep you warm during the game. Chalmers is open until midnight, so guests are invited to stay late and either celebrate or commiserate together.
Fresa's
1703 S. 1st St. and 3600 N Capital of Tx HWY Suite A-110
Fresa's is going all out for the Super Bowl at both the Westlake and South First locations. Both locations will include watch parties complete with party beads in team colors, drink specials, super bowl snacks, and even TV options. For those who want to watch the game on one giant 115-inch LED screen, head to South First; for those who want multiple TVs stationed around the venue so you can mingle, head to the Westlake location.
101 Co. Rd. 409, Spicewood, TX
Iron Wolf Ranch & Distillery is hosting a Super Bowl event worth the drive out to Spicewood. Starting at noon, the venue will be hosting a canned food drive as well as a chili and soup cook-off competition, with tasting and voting tickets available for $10. Proceeds will be donated to Souper Bowl of Caring to help tackle hunger. From 2-5 pm there will be live music; from 3-4 pm there's a kids' Punt, Pass, Kick game; and at 5:30 pm guests can watch the game on one of the massive screens. A special game day menu will be catered by GG Catering.
Holey Moley
807 E. 4th St.
This mini-golf course and bar is serving up tons of specials this Super Bowl Sunday, including $20 beer buckets, discount prices on "beer towers," and two pounds of wings or two pizzas for $40. Guests can watch the game from one of multiple screens throughout the space and even play a round of golf while they're at it.
Heydey Social Club
721 Congress Ave.
From 6-11 pm, Heydey Social Club at the Hyatt Centric Austin is hosting a watch party on the 8th floor rooftop bar. Guests can soak up views the city skyline as well as the game on the bar's large projection screen. Executive Chef Iain Reddick will prepare a taco station, including crisp skinned whole roasted pig, fried avocado, corn and flour tortillas, queso fresco, chopped onion, cilantro, red cabbage, and more ($20 per person). Plus, Heydey is offering $5 packaged beers and margaritas alongside the full bar menu.
Downright Austin Hotel
701 E. 11th St.
This East Austin hotel is transforming its Rodeo Room into a party for the real MVPs of the day: the commercials. This event "Ads, Beats & 'Za," will start at 4:30 pm and will feature music, pizza from Swim Club, and of course the big game — with a focus on the commercials.