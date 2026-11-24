Concert News
Iconic alt-rock band Wilco extends tour with new Austin date in 2027
Iconic alt-rock band Wilco has announced new dates on the Wilcoworld Tour 2027, which stops in Austin at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park on Saturday, April 24.
The new leg of the tour starts April 20 in Huber Heights, Ohio, and ends May 15 in Sacramento, California. Another new leg starts in February, with Wilco co-headlining with Tweedy and the Punch Brothers.
In addition to Austin, the band will stop in two other Texas cities: Houston on Friday, April 23, and Dallas on Sunday, April 25.
Some dates have already sold out, but all the Texas shows are newly announced and teickets haven't gone on sale yet. Sales for the newly announced dates start Friday, November 27, at 10 am. Tickets will be available at wilcoworld.net.
The band of more than 30 years has only gotten better with nostalgia, with Rolling Stone calling their 2026 performance at Solid Sound Festival at MASS MoCA “their most joyful celebration yet.”
On December 11, Wilco fans will get new music, Billy Bragg and Wilco’s Mermaid Avenue: The Complete Sessions via Craft Recordings. They might already know the Mermaid Avenue album — distributed in three volumes starting in 1998 — in which Wilco and folk rock artist Billy Bragg collaborated to set previously unheard Woody Guthrie lyrics to music. This year, a new collection will re-release all three volumes, plus demos, alternate takes, and more.
Wilco Tour Dates
Fri. Dec. 4 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre [SOLD OUT]
Sat. Dec. 5 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre [SOLD OUT]
Mon. Dec. 7 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall [SOLD OUT]
Tue. Dec. 8 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall [SOLD OUT]
Thu. Mar. 25 - Marrakech, Morocco @ Wilco in Morocco
Fri. Mar. 26 - Marrakech, Morocco @ Wilco in Morocco
Sat. Mar. 27 - Marrakech, Morocco @ Wilco in Morocco
Mon. Apr. 20 - Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights
Tue. Apr. 21 - Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
Fri. Apr. 23 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall - Lawn
Sat. Apr. 24 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
Sun. Apr. 25 - Dallas, TX @ Longhorn Backyard Amphitheater
Tue. Apr. 27 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
Fri. Apr. 30 - Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre
Sat. May 1 - Tucson, AZ @ Linda Ronstadt Music Hall
Sun. May 2 - Joshua Tree, CA @ Joshua Tree Retreat Center
Thu. May 6 - Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
Sat. May 8 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
Sun. May 9 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
Mon. May 10 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
Tue. May 11 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
Thu. May 13 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
Fri. May 14 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
Sat. May 15 - Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24
Sat. June 12 - Porto, PT @ Primavera Sound Porto
Tue. June 15 - Murcia, ES @ Mamba Garden
Wed. June 16 - Sevilla, ES @ Cartuja Center CITE
Fri. June 18 - Vitoria-Gasteiz, ES @ Azkena Rock Festival
Sat. June 19 - Bordeaux, FR @ Le Rocher de Palmer
Sun. June 20 - Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur
Tue. June 22 - Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria
Fri. June 25 - Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio
Sat. June 26 - Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt
Sun. June 27 - Prague, CZ @ ROXY
Tue. June 29 - Geneva, CH @ L'Alhambra
Wed. June 30 - Gardone Riviera (Brescia), IT @ Anfiteatro del Vittoriale
Fri. July 2 - Luxembourg City, LU @ Neumünster
Sat. July 3 - Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
Jeff Tweedy Tour Dates
Wed. Feb. 17 - York, PA @ Appell Center for the Performing Arts *
Fri. Feb. 19 - Charlottesville, VA @ The Paramount Theater *
Sat. Feb. 20 - Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium *
Sun. Feb. 21 - Auburn, AL @ Gogue Performing Arts Center *
Tue. Feb. 23 - Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall *
Wed. Feb. 24 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ The Parker *
Thu. Feb. 25 - Orlando, FL @ Steinmetz Hall at Dr. Phillips Center *
Fri. Feb. 26 - Mar. 5 - Cayamo Cruise (Miami to St. Kitts & St. Maarten)
Sun. April 4 - Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival
*= with Punch Brothers