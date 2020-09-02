Trendy online retailer picks iconic Austin lane for first Texas location

Everlane, meet Music Lane. The online retailer for hip people everywhere officially opened in the new South Congress development on Tuesday, September 2, offering just enough time to grab your silk-box tanks and high-waisted pants for Labor Day.

But first, a little primer: Everlane began as an online retailer, and quickly morphed into the de facto choice for women of a certain style at relatively affordable price points. They sell beautifully crafted basics — T-shirts, button-downs, jeans, slides — in neutral tones, kind of like what an art director at a magazine would wear. (Incidentally, a magazine art director is exactly who first introduced me to Everlane.)

Of course, the No. 1 downside of buying clothes online is not being able to try them on. No. 2 is letting the returns pile up in your closet for months at a time. Luckily, the new South Austin shop — the brand's first in Texas — helps eliminate both of these hurdles.

According to a press release, the retail space features seven fitting rooms, which can be reserved via a text message system. Customers can use the system to "hold" their place in line and then get a text when their room is ready. Customers can also check online to see if the item they want is in the store before heading out.

Another feature of the brick-and-mortar shop is that it allows Everlane fans to purchase from both online and in-store. If something isn't in stock, have it shipped to the Austin location to try on. And, for a limited time, the shop is offering curbside pickups, exchanges, and returns, meaning you can finally get rid of that pile of would-be returns.

The design of the new 2,200-square-foot South Congress shop is of course a reflection of the brand's aesthetic. Neutral colors and materials accented with utilitarian fixtures are offset by natural light, which "stream[s] in from the spacious front windows."

Everlane's newest location at 1011 South Congress Ave. is open every day from 11 am-7 pm.