Getting laser hair removal is so much more than just being hair-free for good — although that’s the No. 1 reason to get it. Going hair-free is a completely personal decision, and no one should feel like they have to remove body hair.

But knowing how many people shave every day and put themselves through painful waxing appointments to get rid of unwanted body hair, it seems right to share some insight on laser hair removal.

Austin's laser hair removal experts are giving the scoop on living that hair-free life and the benefits of laser hair removal everyone may not know.

1. Laser hair removal produces permanent results

This is an obvious one, but it’s the No. 1 draw for having laser hair removal done. When performed correctly, laser hair removal results are permanent.

The average client is 95 percent hair-free in their treated areas within seven to 10 treatments.

During treatments, a laser pulse is delivered directly to the hair follicle by targeting the pigment in the hair. The heat from the laser destroys the follicle, and hair can never grow again — ever.

But our bodies are unpredictable, and hormone changes, age, and genetics affect hair growth. New hair follicles can become active, and new hair can grow.

To guarantee lifetime results, some places offer unlimited hair removal packages. If you choose one of these laser hair removal providers, you'll never have to worry about touch-up fees or other surprise costs.

2. Laser hair removal saves you time

Imagine wasting 39 hours a year shaving, knowing full well that the results are temporary. Imagine what you could do with those 39 hours! And with waxing, you have to make a salon appointment each month and take time out of your day for something that also gives you temporary results.

By opting for laser hair removal, you’re reclaiming time that you likely need and want back. Most laser hair removal treatments are quick and easy and can even be done over a lunch break, on weekends, or after work. Best of all, there’s no downtime with laser hair removal treatments, unlike painful waxing appointments — you’re in and out and can go on with the rest of your day!

3. Laser hair removal saves you money

In addition to wasting time on shaving and waxing, you’re also wasting money. Some may not think of laser hair removal as being cost-effective, but it 100 percent is.

About $3,800 is spent over a lifetime on shaving essentials. For waxing appointments at salons, you’re looking at $24,000 over a lifetime. The money spent on waxing appointments, replacing razors, or buying shaving cream becomes cyclical and costs more in the end.

Laser hair removal is an investment rather than an expense. To get the best value for your money, take advantage of places that offer payment plans. Some providers offer no-interest, affordable laser hair removal payment plans that can be as low as $29 a month. Some providers also offer great specials.

4. It’s less painful than waxing

It’s easy to understand why some might worry about laser hair removal being uncomfortable — it is a laser, and some treatment areas are very sensitive. But think about how painful waxing is. Those who wax monthly might be used to the feeling of their hair ripping away from the skin, but why would you want to be?

Most people say laser hair removal feels like the sting of a rubber band snapping against the skin, but only for a millisecond — the time it takes for the laser to zap your hair.

Lasers such as the Candela GentleMax Pro have built-in comfort features. Some less sophisticated, outdated lasers use numbing creams, messy gels, or chilled air that's blown on the treatment area. Candela, on the other hand, uses a cooling cryogen mist released immediately after each laser pulse to reduce any potential discomfort and provide you with the most comfortable laser hair removal treatments.

5. Laser hair removal is eco-friendly

Here’s an unexpected benefit: Laser hair removal is good for the planet. That’s because about 2 billion razors are thrown out each year, creating a massive amount of waste. Because many people use disposable plastic razors, this amount of trash is not slowing down.

Razors can’t be recycled, so they’re one of the most wasteful products we use. Old razors sit and decompose in landfills, and that doesn’t even include the plastic packaging they come in.

When you shave daily, as many do, you’re taking longer showers or leaving water running. Each minute in the shower equates to about 2.5 gallons of water used. By eliminating shaving and choosing to get laser hair removal, you’re reducing plastic waste and saving a significant amount of water each year.

6. Laser hair removal is for everyone

Because laser hair removal is becoming more mainstream, it’s easier than ever to find laser hair removal providers. And contrary to popular belief, laser hair removal is not just for a certain age, gender, or skin tone.

Men have unwanted hair too, and men’s laser hair removal is becoming more common. The most popular areas where men get laser hair removal are their backs, face, chest, and shoulders.

When performed correctly, laser hair removal works for all skin tones. However, not all places that offer laser hair removal can safely treat every skin tone, so do your research and find a provider with the proper technologies to treat the entire skin tone spectrum.

For instance, the Candela GentleMax Pro includes two lasers: the Nd: YAG for darker skin and the Alexandrite for lighter skin tones. Because of this, places with this technology can create a customized treatment plan for a client's exact hair color and skin tone.

