Every day, the average woman comes into contact with more than 500 harmful chemicals before she even leaves the house. After being absorbed into the body, these toxins can lead to health issues — basically the opposite of what everyone is striving for right now.

EvolvE Cryo + Wellness founder Shannon Maddalena has made it her mission to soothe, revive, and nurture the body, from top to toe and inside and out.

"We strive to create a dialogue around health and holistic treatments to help reduce cortisol levels, improve immune function, reduce pain and inflammation, and increase energy and quality of sleep," she says. "If we are on a proactive path to become and stay healthy, we avoid working to correct sickness. If your immune system is prepared to fight off whatever the world throws at it, it is primed to do its job: keep you healthy."

Maddalena opened EvolvE nearly five years ago, and quickly became a go-to for Austinites looking for ways to clean up their bodies. Even professional athletes are on board — the facility is the official wellness center of the Austin Bold soccer team.

But what really sets Evolve apart are its innovative treatments, all in a beautiful and relaxing atmosphere that send blood pressure dropping as soon as you walk in the door.

Here's a closer look at what is offered:

Infrared sauna

This holistic, comprehensive approach to detoxification can not only improve your skin's appearance, but also provide pain relief, improve circulation, support your immune system, and even reduce cellulite. Compared to a conventional sauna, infrared eliminates up to seven times more toxins by working at a cellular level, helping the heat penetrate deeper into your body and produce a more intense sweat. And with individual rooms, each session is completely private.

Cryotherapy

Exposing your body to extreme cold induces a number of physiological changes. Initially, as the blood vessels constrict, blood moves away from the limbs and toward the vital organs. The immune system increases white blood cell count to fight viruses and bacteria, the circulatory system reacts to increased productivity, and inflammation and arthritis pain is significantly reduced.

In addition, the endocrine system jumps into action to release endorphins and norepinephrine that inflate "feel good" hormones in the blood stream. Studies have shown a reduction in cortisol and an increase in cold shock proteins, which protect the brain from both short- and long-term damage.

Body treatments

There's so much more than massage (though EvolvE certainly offers several relaxing options). The holistic treatments range from acupuncture, said to help with chronic pain and acute injury; to cupping, which increases circulation and calms the nervous system; to gua sha, a way to boost immunity and reduce inflammation.

There's as much science at EvolvE as there is Eastern holistic treatments, with photobiomodulation helping the body to absorb light energy to enhance tissue health at the cellular level. See? We really are just houseplants with more complicated emotions.

Skin treatments

It was important to Yarbrough that EvolvE only use the highest quality organic products featuring the world's most nutrient-dense, whole botanicals sourced from sustainable and ethical growers around the globe (and several local to Austin). Therefore, each signature skin treatment incorporates products that are botanically rich and nutrient dense, housing peptides, vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, marine algaes, and superfoods.

The Liquid Facelift, for example, infuses over 100 vitamins, minerals, and nutrients into the skin in an 80-minute treatment incorporating bioenergy, stem cells, and nanotechnology to brighten skin, reduce pores, and reverse the signs of aging.

"In the midst of a pandemic, there is a growing appetite for holistic health and a need to nurture not only the body, but the mind and spirit," says Maddalena. "We have to be our own advocates, because no one knows how it feels to be in our body. We know when something is even slightly off, and can take appropriate action from there."

EvolvE is located in the Austin hub of SoLA, just south of downtown at 3411 S. Lamar. Call 512-326-2600 or visit its website to book a service.