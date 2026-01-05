Back to Le Garage
Le Garage Sale brings winter 2026 styles to Austin from 140 vendors
Austin's big boutique shopping event, Le Garage Sale, is returning with winter fashion January 24-25. More than 140 vendors from around Texas (and a few beyond) are on the lineup.
Vendors will set up booths at the Palmer Events Center, where shoppers can browse through racks, bins, and other lightly organized displays. Goods include designer clothes, everyday staples, loungewear, athletic gear, vintage finds, kids' clothes, shoes, accessories, and more. There are even some vendors outside of fashion, offering home decor and art.
Men will find some options, but the vendors largely carry women's styles. Other specialized, but surprisingly easy-to-find items include sustainable and plus-size styles.
Discounts go up throughout the weekend, so while early shoppers will get the best picks, folks who stay to the end will see sales up to 80-90 percent off. Many vendors are also open to volume discounts and other politely proposed bargains.
In addition to the shopping, there's always a DJ, snacks and cocktails, and giveaways all day.
At the time of this article's publication, more than 120 vendors are listed on the Le Garage website, including American Drifter, Blue Suede, Blur Boutique, Dylan Wylde, Estilo, Herschel, Honest Cotton, Limbo, and United Apparel Liquidators.
New vendors at this sale are as follows:
- Acorn and Artisan
- Bailee McCall
- Cloth and Steele
- Gossamer Cashmere
- Grace Designs
- Libby Louise
- LIO Jewelry
- Lublu Candles and Co.
- Margarita Mercantile
- Moontower Vintage
- New Origin Shop
- Outlawed
- Share The Blossom
- Studio CM
- Sunny Way Products
- Tailspin Supply Co.
- The Hive
- Tutunaki
- Weezkini
Tickets ($12 per day, not including taxes and fees) are available via Eventbrite and at the door. A VIP pre-shop invites shoppers in an hour and a half early, starting at 9:30 am, for $25; once in, they can stay for the rest of the day. Regular hours are 11 am to 5 pm.