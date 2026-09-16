Leather Rivalry
Lucchese does college tour with exclusive style for UT Longhorns ladies
Texas bootmaker Lucchese is embarking on a "sorority tour," and it's bringing women's boots in exclusive colors that subtly show team pride — or at least really match outfits in school colors. It's making a stop at the University of Texas at Austin on Friday, September 18, from 1-5 pm.
Lucchese will bring Priscilla boots to each of nine stops. The Priscilla style is Lucchese's best-selling women's boot, with a tall, narrow silhouette that's designed to fit under dresses and jeans. They also have pull straps and are lightly embroidered all over.
The colorway coming exclusively to UT fans is called "brandy," referring to the spirit-like brown ostrich leather all around the foot, contrasted against a cream-colored shaft. Lucchese is also bringing a "sable" colorway — in this case, a deep beige — as a "neutral" option for all tour stops.
In addition to the Austin stop, Lucchese will stop at three other Texas universities. Some universities outside of Texas will also share Texas' colorways, but there is no overlap within the Lone Star State. UT doesn't share a color.
The pop-up is scheduled for September 18 (the same day as Austin's) at Texas Christian University (TCU) in Fort Worth, plus Texas Tech in Lubbock on September 25, Southern Methodist University (SMU) in Dallas on September 26, and Texas A&M in College Station on October 2.
The colorways for the other stops are a showstopping lilac with a metallic toe cap for TCU (showoff), a navy ostrich option for SMU, and a white-and-black option with red stitching for Texas Tech.
Lucchese does already have a Longhorns collection that debuted in 2025, but the tour Priscilla colorway is not part of it, making it a truly exclusive option just for UT fans.