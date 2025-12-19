South Congress Shuffle
Trio of locally owned South Congress shops to pack up by end of 2025
More local businesses are moving off South Congress Avenue to make way for a big corporate tenant.
Limbo Jewelry, Triple Z Threadz, and Dope Daughters said they are closing their stores, which operate under one roof, on December 31.
In a release, they said they were let out of their lease early so a tenant “with deeper resources” can move in. It's unclear who will take their spot.
Even though the brick-and-mortar shop is closing, the businesses will operate online. They are also scouting for new retail space.
"We are deeply grateful for the incredible support our community has shown over the past 22 years," said Anne Rutt, co-owner and co-founder. "Limbo Jewelry, Triple Z Threadz and Dope Daughters has been a labor of love. Being forced to close our doors is bittersweet, but we are optimistic for the future and excited to continue connecting with our customers online. As South Congress changes, please do not forget there are still local businesses there to support. Thank you for being part of our journey – we hope to see you at our December sales and beyond."
Throughout December, the stores will host rolling sales, ending in a fire sale starting on December 26.
“As we prepare to close our doors on South Congress, my heart is filled with immense gratitude for nearly 20 years of unwavering support from this incredible community,” said co-owner Edson Enriquez. “You helped shape Limbo into what it is today, and I’m endlessly thankful. While this marks the end of an important chapter, it also opens the door to bold new opportunities, and I’m thrilled for what’s ahead. The future feels bright, and I can’t wait to share it with you.”
The closures are the latest in the ever-changing face of the street as local businesses get priced out.
In April, Monkey See Monkey Do closed its South Congress storefront after 20 years and moved to a new location off South Lamar Boulevard.
--
