9 spectacular abodes open doors for in-person return of Austin Modern Home Tour

Who says you can’t go home again? After a pandemic pause that closed the door on in-person events, one of the Capital City’s favorite local housing showcases is back, proving to Austinites that home is where the inspiration is.
On Saturday, February 19, local lovers of architecture and design will surely be bouncing off the walls to check out the 2022 Austin Modern Home Tour.
Hosted by the Austin-based Modern Architecture + Design Society, the tour will feature nine of the city’s most spectacular modern private residences, which Austinites can explore in detail and discuss with onsite architects, designers, and builders.
Tickets ($15-$40) are available here, though they are limited. And organizers are closely monitoring the current COVID-19 surge and may push back the event if needed. Regardless, all recommended CDC and local guidelines will be followed.
So, mask up, bundle up, and get ready to feel at home in some of Austin’s most dazzling modern dwellings.
---
Originally built in 1957, this 3,900-square-foot Travis Heights home was renovated in 2020 by Studio Momentum Architects, which included the addition of the alluring pool area. “There are many new features that were meant to blur the distinction between old and new,” the architect says. “A good challenge for tour goers would be to try and figure out what was existing and what was new.”
The Travis Heights home renovated by Studio Momentum Architects features an interior design refresh from Lauren Ramirez. It was redesigned for a modern family of four, with a home office, new master suite and basement, and a second living area.
This custom 3,048-square-foot four-bedroom, five-bathroom from Newcastle Homes and Studio Momentum is an infill residential site in the eclectic and connected Galindo neighborhood in one of Austin’s hottest ZIP codes: 78704. The connected indoor-outdoor living and dining area centered around the designer pool at this South Third Street home makes this the perfect entertaining layout while maintaining the indoor flow that makes a convenient everyday home.
The kitchen and dining space at the Galindo neighborhood home on South Third Street is designed to function as a “composed room” for living and entertaining. From Cameron Getter Designs, the furnishings and decor aesthetic are modern-minimalist with a touch of industrial-bohemian, and there’s an emphasis on texture in the furnishings, artwork, and light fixtures. The kitchen design drove the direction for the downstairs furnishings, with accents of black and wood tones, creating an even amount of contrast throughout the space.
This 800-square-foot home in Windsor Park is small but mighty as an accessory dwelling unit. Designed by Moontower Design Build, the naturally lit space was built by the homeowner. The clean-lined one-story home was executed with a minimal palette organized along a tall, white, smooth stucco wall. Skylights situated along the wall reflect light throughout both the sleeping and living spaces connected by a hall, which conceals a half-bath and laundry closet.
This 3,100-square-foot home is a luxury modern oasis nestled in a cul-de-sac in the Barton Hills neighborhood. Petrini Custom Builders and Garwood Architecture’s goal was for every aspect of the residence to surpass the quality found at any 5-star resort and spa. Integrated Miele appliances, Kallista fixtures, two steam rooms, plastered showers, and European custom cabinetry are a few of the countless luxury amenities, materials, and finishes in this home.
The Barton Hills residence has the perfect blend of indoor and outdoor living. Perfectly placed energy-efficient floor-to-ceiling doors and windows bring natural light in during all hours of the day. The family room features a two-story glass wall looking out to the resort-quality pool and spa. The 27,000-gallon swimming pool with integrated spa has an infinity edge that runs along the entire side of the home. The tiled walls of the pool shimmer when the sun touches them.
This 2,860-square-foot home from Workshop No. 5 and Mosier Luxury Homes and Lone Star Grass and Landscape is perched on a hill in the Clarksville neighborhood and boasts a sweeping view of the downtown Austin skyline. The house expresses a distinctly modern vibe. Its industrial aesthetic is warmed by a material palette of stucco, wood, and Hardiboard.
The Clarksville home features open-concept interiors that are experienced as a sequence of spaces. The kitchen is oriented toward the backyard, and its central placement invites congregating during parties, while a large circular light fixture above the island creates a visual focal point. The U-shaped island’s striking blue cabinets are encased under a sleek quartzite counter that wraps vertically down the central edge, creating an elegant, refined finish.
This Bouldin Creek home from Joseph Design Build is a masterpiece of effortless unity and understated elegance. Resting on a large corner lot, this modern design takes full advantage of the natural beauty of the Bouldin Creek neighborhood. Its floor-to-ceiling windows and complementary physical elements aim to lessen distinctions between indoor and outdoor spaces, blending these separate areas into a seamless living experience.
Located on a quiet street in the Tarrytown neighborhood of Austin, this 3,700 square foot home from Cornerstone Architects and builder Trey Smith maximizes a challenging lot while executing beautiful modern design. The entry leads up to a gallery space, which opens to the main living/dining/kitchen area, anchored by a 400-gallon custom aquarium. The floating glass staircase rises above a lighted wine display and up to a sitting area atop a unique glass floor that looks down onto a small courtyard.
This 4,518-square-foot home in the St. Tropez neighborhood designed and built by architect Jair Gonzalez as his personal home. Originally built in 2012, it was renovated in 2019 and now includes a second study, outdoor cooking center, an expanded rooftop deck, plus an additional staircase, and a pneumatic elevator.
The elevator at the St. Tropez home is one of many modern touches, which also include a dramatic, restaurant-style kitchen with honed Carrera marble and exceptional primary bath and closet renovations.