9 spectacular abodes open doors for in-person return of Austin Modern Home Tour

Who says you can’t go home again? After a pandemic pause that closed the door on in-person events, one of the Capital City’s favorite local housing showcases is back, proving to Austinites that home is where the inspiration is.

On Saturday, February 19, local lovers of architecture and design will surely be bouncing off the walls to check out the 2022 Austin Modern Home Tour.

Hosted by the Austin-based Modern Architecture + Design Society, the tour will feature nine of the city’s most spectacular modern private residences, which Austinites can explore in detail and discuss with onsite architects, designers, and builders.

Tickets ($15-$40) are available here, though they are limited. And organizers are closely monitoring the current COVID-19 surge and may push back the event if needed. Regardless, all recommended CDC and local guidelines will be followed.

So, mask up, bundle up, and get ready to feel at home in some of Austin’s most dazzling modern dwellings.

Originally built in 1957, this 3,900-square-foot Travis Heights home was renovated in 2020 by Studio Momentum Architects, which included the addition of the alluring pool area. “There are many new features that were meant to blur the distinction between old and new,” the architect says. “A good challenge for tour goers would be to try and figure out what was existing and what was new.”