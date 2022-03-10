No other industry has undergone such a dramatic change over the last year than the corporate office space.

Remote work is here to stay, but so is the office. The notion of working any time, any place is no longer seen as a perk, but is now fairly standard policy. However, a key factor in making the new hybrid workspace actually work is in the design and the build.

As a design-focused commercial construction company, Construction Concepts works with top designers and architects to bring their design to life.

"Our goal is to create a corporate office space that is as inspired as the people who work there," says Joshua Weisman, CEO of Construction Concepts. "We like to tell designers and architects: If you can dream it, we can build it."

Below is a look at a few of the top trends on the horizon and how to meet the design and build needs of today's workplaces.

Resimercial design

Resimercial design mixes residential and commercial elements, incorporating features that were traditionally considered more residential.

"The way people work is changing," Weisman says. "Everyone is familiar with the tech company model for creative and amenity-laden workplaces, but now we are seeing law firms, accounting offices, and construction companies recognizing the value of a more creative workplace. It's an important part of your company's culture and if you're not already implementing it, you're behind the curve."

Workplace neighborhoods

For so many years, corporate offices embraced the large, open floorplan. Now we are seeing a more flexible layout that creates smaller spaces, allowing employees to collaborate while also enjoying their own space. This not only allows for better social distancing and easily reconfigurable spaces, but also creates necessary privacy for video conferencing.

The new conference room

The traditional long boardroom table and leather chairs are out. Large video screens, cameras, microphones, and new technology that interfaces with remote employees are in.

Equally important is the changing uses of the conference room. Individual departments can meet without cramming into a small office or cubicle, and conversely, some companies are wanting to eliminate it altogether in favor of multiple smaller spaces.

"Every company has unique needs when it comes to their office," says Mark Bordman, Construction Concepts' COO. "Companies are evolving to be more mindful as people return to the office, so creating a workspace that values the importance of human connection and allows for adaptability and flexibility is now the new norm. It's important that the company's culture is the center of all design and construction."

While the focus on returning to the office will look different for every industry, one universal demand from both employees and employers alike is purpose-driven workplaces. Ensuring that your design, build, and budget is a top priority. Partnering with an experienced contractor who can help mitigate issues before they arise will save you valuable time and money.

Construction Concepts is known for innovation and highly skilled craftsmanship that allows designers and architects to create one-of-a-kind spaces — changing corporate culture one design at a time.

Construction Concepts is an award-winning, local construction firm that has been offering unmatched craftsmanship, expert knowledge, and superior customer service for more than 22 years. They were recently named to Houston Business Journal's Fast 100 Companies for the third consecutive year, nominated for six Landmark Awards across three categories, and recognized with the Business Impact Award for their work in the community through their charity initiative, BLDit (Building Lives and Dreams in Texas).

Additional recognitions include being named as one of the best restaurant contractors by General Contractors Magazine and the best hospitality contractors by HoustonArchitects.org, and receiving the 2018 Salon of the Year award from SalonToday.com. They are also a two-time recipient of the INC. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America award and INC. 5000 Regional Texas award.

What can Construction Concepts build for you?