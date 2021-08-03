New decor service furnishes Austin with high-end pieces to try before you buy

Everyone can agree: moving sucks. What's even more terrible is getting settled into your new place only to find that your sofa doesn't fit with the style, or that you need a new dining set but are hesitant to pull the trigger until you know it's exactly right for the space.

And let's not even start on assembling new furniture.

Fernish, founded in 2017, is a furniture and decor rental service that aims to make outfitting your home easier. It's launching in Austin this month, after successfully operating in Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, and Seattle.

Customers can choose single pieces, full-room furnishings, and everything in between for however long they want them, with bite-sized monthly prices and convenient rent-to-own and swap-out options.

The idea is that Fernish is reducing the stress, time, carbon footprint, and expense that it takes to move and furnish a home. The company says 9.8 million tons of furniture end up in landfills each year, and it's looking to eliminate the need for "fast furniture."

Shoppers can expect to find high-quality goods from trusted brand names like Crate & Barrel, CB2, Floyd, and Campaign, and select everything from bed frames and accent chairs to rugs, mirrors, and even TVs.

Fernish also takes care of delivery, furniture arranging, and — perhaps most importantly — assembly. There's a three-day exchange window during which you can trade out your pieces for no cost.

Rentals range from two to 12 months, and you can extend at any time. At the end of your contract, you have the option to swap items or buy what you have already been enjoying — and all previous payments can be converted toward the cost of purchasing, which is never more than retail.

Fernish says it saved consumers $20 million on furniture purchasing in 2020 alone, along with stopping 1,042 metric tons of CO2 from entering the environment and 247 tons of furniture waste from ending up in landfills.

And perhaps the most impressive stat? Fernish helped eliminate a whopping 610 days of furniture assembly.