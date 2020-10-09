These 9 dazzling local homes star in first-ever virtual AIA Austin Homes Tour

The AIA Austin Homes Tour is going virtual this year, which is good or bad news, depending on your predilection. On the one hand, visitors can no longer traipse through some of the city's most beautiful homes. On the other, the new online format opens doors to architecture fans across the globe.

This year's tour — the 34th iteration — takes place Friday, October 16, through Monday, October 19, and showcases nine Austin properties from top locals firms Tim Cuppett Architects, Thoughtbarn, Mark Odom Studio, alterstudio architecture, Studio 512 | Nicole Blair, Baldridge Architects, and more.

Tour-goers have access to 360-degree virtual walkthroughs, floor plans, and videos of the homes. Take a stroll through a rustic-meets-modern Hill Country hideaway or buzz off in "The Hive," an east side tiny home. Then, join live sessions with architects and design collaborators to learn more about these dynamic home designs.

While the tour is a celebration of local architecture, AIA Austin Homes Tour is also the year's biggest fundraiser for the Austin Chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA Austin), helping fulfill its mission to "[promote] appreciation of Austin’s built and natural environment and [advocate] for design excellence."

Tickets are priced at $30 for general admission and $85 for VIP, a package that includes access to all four days of the tour, two live sessions, two online parties, printed tour catalog, tote bag, and T-shirt.

---

Barton Hill Brickhouse

Baldridge Architects

Barton Hills