It can be difficult to find beautifully crafted, long-lasting furniture that’s made using sustainable, ethical methods.

And yet, more and more people are shopping with these values in mind. They want goods that are luxurious and well-made — and, most of all, environmentally friendly. Enter World Interiors.

About

Based in sunny Austin, World Interiors was founded in 2011. The goal was simple: Design first-rate furniture at an accessible price point, using sustainable practices. Since then, this locally owned company has been setting the standard for high-quality, eco-friendly home furniture.

A founding member of the Sustainable Furnishings Council, World Interiors uses recycled and reclaimed materials in nearly every piece. They also support ethical initiatives like the Mango Foundation, an organization whose goal is to prevent deforestation by planting trees throughout Central Texas, India, Vietnam, and Indonesia. For every dining table sold, the Mango Foundation plants a tree.

World Interiors is redefining high-end to mean not just well-crafted, but also sustainably and ethically made, with a focus on reducing carbon footprint and waste. They don’t just talk the talk—they’re sustainable through and through.

Eco-friendly, one-of-a-kind pieces

Whatever kind of thoughtfully made, eco-friendly furniture you’re shopping for, you’ll find it at World Interiors. Their offerings include eclectic, one-of-a-kind pieces for every room of the home, many of which fuse multiple design elements and styles, from rustic to midcentury modern to industrial chic.

Tables are heirloom-quality and made from solid woods including acacia, mango, teak, and monkey pod. You can also choose from a range of gorgeously made pieces like: dressers, beds, sofas, accent chairs, lighting and more.

Many shoppers are drawn to the custom live-edge program — you can design a number of different pieces with natural live-edge slabs, bringing a true environmental touch to the home. These pieces are made in the company’s local warehouse, where you can pick from hundreds of unique slabs and a variety of different bases to create your own unique coffee, dining, or end table. If you can dream it, they can create it.

The specialists at World Interiors are committed to using sustainably sourced products — like their water-based, low-VOC finishes — on all their solid wood furniture. Their furniture collections are equal parts stunning, handmade, and eco-friendly.

The showroom

Interested in checking out World Interiors for yourself? You can visit the showroom in South Austin, Monday through Saturday from 10 am-6 pm and Sunday 12 pm-5 pm. Or find your next great piece via the online catalog. For your convenience, pieces ship directly to your door.