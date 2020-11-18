If part of this year's home improvement streak includes buying a new mattress, you're in luck. The first Austin location of the award-winning mattress shop Tuft & Needle has opened in Music Lane.

The 2,350-square-foot store is now open (with COVID-19 safety protocols in place) at 1011 S. Congress Ave.

Founded in 2012, Tuft & Needle pioneered the modern mattress shopping experience by selling mattresses online that deliver right to your door in a small box. In-store shoppers can browse mattresses, mattress toppers and protectors, duvets and duvet covers, pillows, and sheet sets in both jersey and percale made from Supima cotton.

The store features its bestsellers, including The Original Mattress; The Mint, featuring an added four inches of extra-firm foam around the bottom foam layer for extra edge support; and The Hybrid, a 12-inch mattress that includes six layers of the latest in foam with the traditional comfort of springs for ultimate comfort.

"Tuft & Needle is excited to be part of the vibrant community in Austin," said Anna Johnson, head of retail at Tuft & Needle. "We plan to build relationships with several of our favorite local businesses that will allow us to give back to the community in a meaningful way."

Designed in partnership with Hufft, the new Austin store offers a modern, comfortable setting for guests to experience a range of products, which includes high-quality foam mattresses, bedding, and furniture.

In-store, bedrooms go from a lighter gray to darker tones from front to back. The store also includes the Tuft & Needle Dream Series, photos that provide a dream-like setting showcasing the product in unexpected ways. To elevate the modern aesthetic, the store features a mural that was created by artist Jen Mussari.

The Austin location is currently the only one in Texas — Dallas hosted a pop-up store in 2019 that was never designed to be permanent.

Other brick-and-mortar locations are available in Scottsdale, Glendale, and Gilbert, Arizona; Leawood, Kansas; Raleigh, North Carolina; Glendale, California; Beaverton, Oregon; and Seattle.

For more information, please visit www.tuftandneedle.com and follow the brand on Instagram and Facebook.