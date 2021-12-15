If hiring out some construction work is on your to-do list it's more important than ever to find a trusted and experienced contractor.

With over 25 years of experience, the team at Construction Concepts knows a thing or two about delivering quality work on time and on budget.

That's the award-winning local design and build construction firm behind projects like The Original Ninfa’s, Truth BBQ, Steak 48, and JE Dunn's Houston corporate office, as well as several Torchy's Tacos restaurants and the new Houston outpost of Rainey Street's popular bar, Idle Hands.

"Austin is seeing exponential growth right now," says Joshua Weisman, CEO of Construction Concepts. "It is more important than ever to partner with a contractor that has experience and a proven track record.

"We specialize in hospitality and corporate office builds, and understand that bringing your vision to life is more than a design on paper," he continues. "It is critical to have a contractor that fully understands how your business operates and uses the space so that your design enhances the functionality of the building."

Construction Concepts, which is based in Houston but also has an office in Austin and works across Texas, has garnered a reputation for high-end design and expert building services across multiple industries.

Here are three key things they say you should look for in a contractor:

1. Experience. Knowledge of your industry is key to the success of your build, so verify that the company actually has experience in your industry.

An experienced contractor can help you mitigate issues ranging from design, materials, and floorplans to value engineering your project, permit planning, and city/county compliance, all of which can save you valuable time and money.

2. Reputation. There is nothing more personal than a reference from a previous client, and your contractor should be able to provide plenty of them.

Their history of work should be well documented by reputable sources and media outlets.

3. Warranty. Make sure that your contractor is going to stand by their work. If your contractor will not provide a warranty, that's a big red flag and a sign that they do not intend to be a true partner in your success.



Construction Concepts was recently named to Houston Business Journal's Fast 100 Companies for the third consecutive year, as well as been nominated for six Landmark Awards across three categories and recognized with the Business Impact Award for the work done through its charity initiative, BLDit (Building Lives and Dreams in Texas).

Additional recognitions include being named as one of the Best Restaurant Contractors by General Contractors Magazine, Best Hospitality Contractors by HoustonArchitects.org, and the 2018 Salon of the Year Award from SalonToday.com.

They are also a two-time recipient of the INC. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America Award, INC. 5000's Regional Texas Award, and INC. Magazine's Best in the Business award.

Explore their expansive portfolio here and let them know what they can build for you.