Garden Goodness
Austin plant nursery opens stylish studio, showroom, and retail store
A well-liked nursery in Austin is expanding its influence with a beautiful new showroom. Barton Springs Nursery's new Design Studio & Showroom opened March 16 at 910 N. Lamar. It will be used to set up landscape services, sell furnishings and gifts, and show off plants in interesting, architectural ways — maybe even some that folks can try at home.
The 3,500-square-foot space looks a bit like a garden-inspired library, with a few different spaces to sit down and lots of books on display that guests can buy. People are encouraged to "unwind, linger, and gather."
Why not have an indoor sand mound for a cactus display?Photo by Whitney Runyon
Visitors stopping by to set up services can take their project in two directions: landscape architecture and garden installation. They'll meet with experts to consult about their outdoor spaces; staff will help evaluate the health of existing plants, check sun and shade conditions, identify possible challenges with soil or the rest of the site, and just help with ideas.
“Rooted in the belief that gardens are not just places, but also experiences, and we truly hope this space inspires people to slow down and reimagine how we live, gather, and connect through landscapes that feel personal, grounded, and alive,” said studio and showroom owner Amy Hovis in a press release.
Fabrics from Oaxaca adds some color to the space.Photo by Whitney Runyon
Guests don't need a big project for an excuse to stop by. They can also come to browse and purchase furnishings, garden accessories, and textiles from Oaxaca. The famous French brands Fermob and Tiptoe supply furniture for retail; the showroom is the only retailer in the country to carry Tiptoe, the release says. Its modular designs allow for customization, and some of the materials are reclaimed to reduce waste.
Practical French furniture highlights the design studio element of the space.Photo by Whitney Runyon
“Bringing these brands into our showroom has been a long-held dream, especially after living in Paris for a decade, where Fermob is found in parks, cafés, and public spaces,” said Hovis. “It’s beautiful, joyful furniture that’s made to be used every day and lasts for years, and similarly, Tiptoe represents everything our team cares about: thoughtful design, longevity, flexibility, and furniture that evolves with the way people actually live."
A closer look at some of the retail goods in the shop.Photo by Whitney Runyon
The Barton Springs Nursery Design Studio & Showroom is open daily from 10 am to 6 pm.