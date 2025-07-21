Thyme to garden
5 private gardens in Austin bloom for Garden Conservancy's fall tour
A nationwide nonprofit is showing off the country's most stunning private gardens, including five in Austin, on Saturday, November 8. The Travis County edition of the Garden Conservancy's Open Day tour offers exclusive access to gardens by local artists, ambitious neighbors, and a favorite restaurant for $10 in total.
The Garden Conservancy has local hosting help from Austin’s Twistleaf Land Design, a landscape architecture studio that specializes in restorative landscapes. The Open Day tour is self-guided and runs from 10 am to 4 pm for one day only. Garden Conservancy members can purchase tickets for only $5.
"Seeing how others design their outdoor spaces opens up so much possibility. It’s one thing to scroll for inspiration — but walking through a lived-in garden lets you feel how it flows, how it makes you pause and take a deep breath," says Twistleaf founder and Open Day regional ambassador Sarah Yant in an email. "You notice the plants that thrive, the creative ways people work with shade or slope. An Open Day is about discovering what resonates and finding the confidence to shape your own garden, even if it’s just a tiny corner."
Here's a sneak peek at the exclusive gardens that typically keep their doors shut to the public eye.
Steve Twigger’s Personal Paradise
Turns out Gaelic Storm's former lead guitarist has a thing for gardens. Built by Twigger himself over the span of two decades, this sumptuous garden successfully blends English cottage-style charm with a Texas twist.
Steve Twigger's private garden in Central Austin Photo by Buff Strickland
Belmont Parkway: Studio Balcones’ Shoal Creek Sanctuary
Guarded by a sloping forest and live oak, cedar oak, and red elm trees, the award-winning Belmont Parkway garden is a hidden green gem in West Austin. With a courtyard rife with freshly grown perennials, an enigmatic dipping pool, and limestone pathways, the Belmont Parkway garden feels like a little slice of heaven hidden away from Austin's urban landscape.
The Belmont Parkway Garden Photo by Buff Strickland
Canyon Vista
Five acres of abundant greenery are a beautiful irony in a former barren caliche site — a calcium carbonate deposit. Now a deer-resistant, woodland garden, Canyon Vista features native grasses, a canyon-facing pool, and fresh blooms. Canyon Vista was man-made, but now serves as a cradle for wildlife and pollinators.
The Canyon Vista gardens Photo by Buff Strickland
Este Gardens
Located behind sister restaurants Este and Bar Toti, Este Gardens supplies these kitchens — as well as Suerte's — with organic herbs, vegetables, and other produce, helping them stay true to their farm-to-table mission for guests. Este utilizes low-till, chemical free gardening practices to keep things fresh, both for the gardens and restaurant guests.
Este Gardens behind Este and Bar TotiPhoto by Buff Strickland
Delta Dawn's Pollinator Paradise
Once a 1960s ranch home, this Barton Hills garden has evolved into what is now known as Pollinator Paradise. The property's neighbors purchased the house and tore it down to make room for this garden. Featuring 1,800 square feet of fresh flowers, 15+ native tree species, conservation beds and more, the Barton Hills oasis is a love letter to nature in full bloom.
Delta Dawn's Pollinator ParadisePhoto by Buff Strickland
Tickets for Travis County Open Day Tickets go on sale Tuesday, September 2, at gardenconservancy.org.