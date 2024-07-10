5 thrift, warehouse, and art sales this weekend for unique Austin finds
As the temperatures rise, staying home in the nice, cold A/C is one of the most appealing activities (aside from taking a dip in Barton Springs). However, if you feel like getting out of the house — or if you’re looking to spruce up the space that you spend so much time in — you can do both this weekend by shopping for home goods, decor, and other fun knick-knacks at various pop-up markets.
Here in Austin, there’s no shortage of small businesses to shop from, whether you’re looking for new art to hang on your walls or a cozy lounge chair. Austinites can choose to shop small and support local creatives this weekend by checking out some of these events.
City-wide Vintage Sale
Looking for an antique piece of furniture with a storied past? Or perhaps unique decor that is sure to be a conversation starter at your next dinner party? Then hit up the City-wide Vintage Sale happening this Saturday and Sunday, July 13-14, at Palmer Events Center.
For more than four decades, this iconic event has been the go-to source for one-of-a-kind finds that vintage lovers and first-time shoppers alike can appreciate. You’ll find everything from retro clothing to mid-century living room furniture to records and comic books.
Even if you don’t end up taking home a new treasure, simply perusing the standout booths and talking to the vendors is bound to lead to interesting conversations and maybe even a history lesson or two. Admission is $10 for adults and free for children 12 and under. If you can’t make it out this weekend, the event will be back August 17-18 and again September 14-15.
So So Spiffy
So So Spiffy is a luxury staging and design company that services both Austin and Birmingham, Alabama. Once a month, So So Spiffy opens its warehouse doors for a major sale of its collection of traditional, modern, and vintage furniture. If you’re looking for a bold accent chair, neutral sofa, or eclectic end table, there’s a good chance you’ll find something that’s equal parts unique and high-end at this furniture sale. The event takes place this Friday and Saturday, July 12-13, at 3601 W Parmer Lane.
Makers Market at Dripping Springs Distilling
If you feel like getting out of the city, make the short drive to Dripping Springs Distilling this Saturday, July 13, for the Makers Market, hosted by Austin Feel Good Market. Visitors can shop from more than 30 local vintage and handmade small businesses offering everything from plants, to stationery, to candles — even edible items such as pastries, freeze-dried candy, and CBD will be on the table.
The market takes place indoors and outdoors, so you can get equal amounts of sun and A/C while doing your shopping. Plus, it’s free to attend and open to all ages; There’s even a playground on site, so you can bring the whole family.
ATXGals Summer Pop-Up Art Show
Looking to spruce up your walls with one-of-a-kind art? Head to Lush, a summer pop-up art show hosted by ATXGals. The show will take place at The Cathedral and showcase the work of nine emerging women artists.
The festivities kick off with a VIP opening reception on Saturday, July 13, from 7-10 pm, where attendees can get an exclusive look at the exhibit. There will also be live music, light bites, and an open bar featuring specialty cocktails. The event continues on Sunday, July 14, for a daytime show that runs from noon to 5 pm. Tickets are $45 for the VIP event on Saturday and between $5 to $20 for the Sunday pop-up.
Second Chance Saturday at APA! Thrift
If you haven’t been to Austin Pets Alive! Thrift yet, their Second Chance Saturday event happening this Saturday, July 13, is a great opportunity to go. Every second Saturday of the month, APA! Thrift hosts a shopping event at all five of its locations. The event includes sales and promotions on its inventory of already well-priced secondhand clothing, accessories, home decor, furniture, and knick-knacks. There will also be gift card giveaways, complimentary beverages, and even local vendors popping up. Each location has its own offerings, so be sure to check out the event page to see what’s in store.
Because these thrift stores are run by Austin Pets Alive! — and all net proceeds go directly to the shelter’s life-saving programs — you can expect to find adorable adoptable pets at a few of the locations. The festivities will take place between 10 am and 6 pm, and pet adoptions will be available from noon to 2 pm.