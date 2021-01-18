New report shows how much it pays to work in tech in Austin

It truly pays to work in the tech sector in Austin.

A report published January 11 by Austin-based tech company Spanning Cloud Apps LLC shows workers in the Austin-Round Rock metro area can more than double their pay when they hold down a tech job.

According to the report, the median annual pay for an Austin-area tech job stood at $85,640 in 2019. By comparison, the median annual pay for all occupations sat at $41,560. That puts the area's median tech pay 106.1 percent higher than the median pay for all occupations, giving Austin a No. 27 ranking in that category.

Three other Lone Star hot spots lead the pack for premium tech pay: Dallas-Fort Worth, at 127 percent, ranks fourth; Houston, at 124.8 percent, ranks fifth; and San Antonio, at 124.7 percent, ranks sixth in terms of the pay premium offered by tech jobs.

And that median tech pay of $85,640 puts Austin in 24th place among large metro areas. Meanwhile, DFW ($91,760) claims the No. 12 spot, Houston is in 15th place ($91,190), and San Antonio is in 30th place ($81,870).

The report identifies 66,800 tech workers in Austin, 18th place. Elsewhere in the state, DFW ranks fifth (158,490 tech workers), with Houston at No. 15 (84,040), and San Antonio at No. 35 (28,200).

The spanning report, which is based on data collected by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, shows a whopping 6.2 percent of local employees work in computer and math occupations, putting Austin in sixth place overall.

DFW ranks 13th (4.3 percent), but Houston and San Antonio come in at the bottom of the pile — No. 41 (2.8 percent) and No. 42 (2.7 percent), respectively.

San Jose, California, takes the No. 1 spot, with 12.7 percent of employees working in computer and math occupations.

---

A version of this story first appeared on our sister site, InnovationMap.