California beverage company flows into growing Austin suburb with new headquarters

A company that develops flavorings for beverages and other products is moving its headquarters from Southern California to Kyle.

Sovereign Flavors’ new 80,000-square-foot home in Kyle will contain corporate offices as well as manufacturing, quality assurance, and research-and-development operations. The company’s custom flavors are used in beverages, dairy products, nutrition bars, herbal supplements, and other items.

“Texas provides a remarkable environment for our business and our Sovereign family as we cultivate talented individuals who work with pride, purpose, and talent,” David Ames, the company’s president and owner, says in a news release.

Over 50 people work at Sovereign Flavors, whose current headquarters is in Santa Ana, California. Customers include Total Wine & More, CVS, Walgreens, Spec’s, and BevMo!

“More and more innovative businesses like Sovereign are moving to Texas because of our world-class business climate, diverse workforce, and endless avenues of opportunity for all Texans to succeed,” Gov. Greg Abbott says in announcing the company’s move.

Sovereign Flavors, founded in 2004, joins a parade of businesses that have relocated from California to Texas in the past several years. Those companies include Oracle and Tesla, both based in Austin; Hewlett Packard Enterprise, based in Spring; and CBRE and McKesson, which are based in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Among the draws for California companies is the fact that, unlike the Golden State, Texas doesn’t impose a state income tax.