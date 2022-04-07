New startup deemed the ‘Airbnb of vehicle storage’ steers into Austin market

A startup that bills itself as the "Airbnb of vehicle storage" is driving into Austin.

Fort Collins, Colorado-based Stow It connects people with extra space to those who need to store cars, boats, RVs, and other vehicles. It also offers long-term parking near airports. The company initially launched in the Denver area and said April 5 that it’s expanding to the Austin and San Antonio areas.

Stow It works with businesses and individuals to take advantage of unused or underused space at places like storage facilities, parking garages, parking lots, barns, home garages, driveways, and unoccupied land. In February, the company said more than 400 properties in the Denver area were earning more than $1,000 a year by renting out space through its program.

“Any individual or business that is looking to make passive income off their open space through vehicle storage can become a Stow It host,” the company says in a news release.

For hosts, the company handles tasks such as booking reservations and processing payments. The startup says one of the benefits for renters is that they’re not locked into long-term contracts.

“Many people looking for vehicle storage are making the switch from traditional storage facilities to Stow It,” the company says.

In February, Stow It announced its expansion into Dallas-Fort Worth; Houston; Atlanta; Orlando, Florida; and Phoenix markets.

Users can visit the website to browse storage options in their area. A current search of the Austin area brings up covered parking options at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, priced at $185 per month.