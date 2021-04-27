Apple’s massive $1 billion campus will take a bite out of Northwest Austin in 2022

Apple will mark the 30th anniversary of its first Austin office with the debut of its $1 billion office campus in Northwest Austin.

The tech giant confirmed April 26 that employees will start occupying the new campus, at West Parmer Lane and Dallas Drive, sometime in 2022. Apple first established an Austin presence in 1992.

“It’s been over 25 years since Apple opened its first office in Austin, and we are thrilled to be deepening our partnership with the city and people here,” Kristina Raspe, Apple’s vice president of worldwide real estate and facilities, says in a statement. “Our growing teams are deeply engrained in the community, and we are proud to contribute to Austin’s thriving culture and its economy.”

Apple announced the $1 billion campus in 2018 and started construction the following year. The office complex initially will house 5,000 employees and eventually may accommodate as many as 15,000. Apple’s nearby office campus, also along West Parmer Lane, employs close to 7,000 people.

The new 133-acre campus will contain about 2 million square feet of office space. Last May, CultureMap broke the news that Apple was adding a 192-room hotel to the campus.

Word of Apple’s move into the new Austin campus came as the Cupertino, California-based company revealed it will spend more than $1 billion to establish a corporate campus and engineering hub in North Carolina’s Research Triangle region. The North Carolina operation will employ at least 3,000 people working on technology like machine learning, artificial intelligence, and software.

In all, Apple says it is investing $430 billion and adding 20,000 jobs in the U.S. over the next five years.

“At this moment of recovery and rebuilding, Apple is doubling down on our commitment to U.S. innovation and manufacturing with a generational investment reaching communities across all 50 states,” Apple CEO Tim Cook says. “We’re creating jobs in cutting-edge fields — from 5G to silicon engineering to artificial intelligence — investing in the next generation of innovative new businesses, and in all our work, building toward a greener and more equitable future.”