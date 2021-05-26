West Coast tech company revs up Austin workforce with 130 new jobs

Rev.com, a provider of artificial-intelligence-powered, voice-to-text transcription services, is revving up its presence in Austin.

Opportunity Austin, an economic growth initiative of the Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce, announced March 24 that Rev.com is expanding its Austin workforce with the addition of 130 employees by the end of this year. The company currently employs 130 people in Austin. Departments where Rev.com is hiring include engineering, product, marketing, and sales.

San Francisco-based Rev.com occupies more than 14,000 square feet of office space at Hartland Plaza, which is at West Sixth Street and MoPac Expressway.

“As the number one speech-to-text service in the world, Rev is a part of a growing technology sector in Austin featuring companies with innovative leaders working with AI to find solutions for businesses and individuals alike,” Charisse Bodisch, senior vice president of economic development at the Austin chamber, says in a news release.

Austin serves as Rev.com’s second headquarters, and the company’s CEO points to Austin’s quality of life and spirit of innovation as key reasons it originally chose the city and continues to seek growth here. Since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has added 61 workers in Austin and has leased an additional 1,641 square feet of office space to accommodate them.

“Being able to continue to grow even amidst a pandemic is a testament to Austin’s spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship,” Rev.com CEO Jason Chicola says.