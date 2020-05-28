Apple reopens Austin stores with extra COVID-19 precautions

They’re back! After a coronavirus-imposed hiatus, Apple stores in Austin and throughout Texas reopened Wednesday, May 27.

“We are committed to reopening our stores in a very thoughtful manner with the health and safety of our customers and teams as our top priority, and we look forward to seeing our customers again soon,” Apple says in a statement.

Apple's two Austin-area stores, located in Barton Creek Square and Domain Northside, are now offering in-store sales and service.

Here are the other Texas stores that have reopened for in-store sales and service:

San Antonio

North Star Mall

Shops at La Cantera

Houston

Baybrook Mall, Friendswood

First Colony Mall, Sugar Land

Highland Village, Houston

Houston Galleria

Memorial City Mall, Houston

The Woodlands Mall

Willowbrook Mall, Houston

All Apple stores in Dallas-Fort Worth are open for curbside sales and service:

Knox Street, Dallas

NorthPark Center, Dallas

Galleria Dallas

Southlake Town Square

University Park Village, Fort Worth

“For customer safety and convenience, most stores will offer curbside or storefront service only, where we provide online order pickup and Genius Bar appointments,” Apple says.

The Texas stores are among roughly 100 that are reopening this week across the U.S.

In a May 17 blog post, Deirdre O’Brien, head of retail at Apple, outlined the measures being taken to boost health and safety at the company’s stores. They include requiring face coverings for employees and customers, performing temperature checks, limiting the number of people allowed in a store, and deeply cleaning surfaces and products.

“Our commitment is to only move forward with a reopening once we’re confident we can safely return to serving customers from our stores,” O’Brien wrote. “We look at every available piece of data — including local cases, near and long‑term trends, and guidance from national and local health officials. These are not decisions we rush into — and a store opening in no way means that we won't take the preventative step of closing it again should local conditions warrant.”