8 Austin leaders named entrepreneurs of the year in regional awards

Eight entrepreneurs whose companies are in or near the Austin metro area have been named winners in Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur Of The Year regional competition and now will head to the national competition.

Local winners of the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022 Central South Award are:

Cory Brymer, founder and CEO of Hutto-based BryComm, a provider of technology and security infrastructure services.

William Chan, co-founder and CEO of Austin-based Iodine Software, a provider of AI-powered software for the healthcare industry.

Todd Dipaola, founder and CEO of Austin-based InMarket, which operates a platform for localized advertising.

Mark Floreani, co-founder and CEO of Austin-based FloSports, a streaming service for sporting events.

James Garvey, founder and CEO of Austin-based Self Financial, which offers credit-building loans.

Tim Heyl, founder and CEO of Austin-based Homeward, whose loans help buyers make all-cash offers for homes.

Joel Kocher, co-founder and CEO of Austin-based HumanN, a provider of superfood products.

JeVon McCormick, president and CEO of Austin-based book publisher Scribe Media.

Among the criteria used to select the regional winners were purpose, growth, impact, and entrepreneurial spirit.

“Each of these entrepreneurs has exhibited curiosity, ingenuity, and courage, and we are proud to celebrate this outstanding group of leaders and welcome them as valuable members of our Entrepreneur Of The Year community,” says Anna Tallent, co-director of the awards’ Central South program.

As regional award winners, these entrepreneurs will be considered for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022 national awards, which will be presented in November. The overall Entrepreneur Of The Year winner at the national level then will move on to the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year program, which will name its top winner in June 2023.

Aside from the Austin-area winners, here are the other recipients of this year’s Entrepreneur Of The Year Central South Award:

CEO Amanda Baldwin and founder and Chairwoman Holly Thaggard of San Antonio-based Supergoop! The company makes and sells sunscreen-based skincare products.

Elliott Bouillion, founder and executive chairman of Bellaire-based Resource Environmental Solutions. The company helps clients with environmental mitigation, stormwater management and water quality, and climate adaptation and flood resilience.

Blake Brannon, founder and president of Brenham-based Brannon Industrial Group. The company buys and recycles scrap metal, provides waste and recycling services, rents out portable toilets, and offers sustainable printing services.

Dr. Juliet Breeze, founder and CEO of Houston-based Next Level Medical, which operates membership-model urgent care clinics.

Dr. David Ferguson, co-founder, president, and CEO of San Antonio-based Celebrate Dental & Braces, which has offices in five states.

Thomas Thill, CEO of San Antonio-based AmeriVet Veterinary Partners, an owner and operator of veterinary practices.

Jamie Welch, president, CEO, and chief financial officer of Houston-based Kinetic Holdings, a midstream oil and natural gas operator in the Delaware Basin of West Texas and northern New Mexico.

A version of this story originally appeared on our sister site, InnovationMap.com.