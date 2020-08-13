A local gym has reinvented how Austinites work out in the COVID-19 era: with individual "pods" that gym-goers can reserve in advance.

Both the downtown and 360 locations of Castle Hill Fitness have divided up their gym floors into separated areas devoted to cardio, weight-lifting, barre, pilates, yoga, and full-body workouts.

Eight-foot-tall wood and Plexiglass walls ensure ample physical distance between members, while HEPA air filters abate viruses, bacteria, and allergens in the air.

The personal workout pods are available to reserve in advance for 30-60 minutes at a time and members can book an unlimited number of pods each month.

Disinfection supplies are provided in each pod, and all patrons and staff must wear masks and have their temperature taken upon entering the gym.

"The reopening guidelines set by the government are a starting point, but we felt that we could do more to create a lower-risk experience," says CHF president Clayton Aynesworth. "Our business is health and wellness, and we are proud of the lengths we've gone to reopen responsibly for our community."

The pods aren't just to aid getting in shape, though. "Recovery pods" in the sauna and steam room are also available to reserve at the 360 location in Davenport Village. Each space is fogged with disinfectant after use.

Castle Hill Fitness also offers 60 virtual classes a week, including free-to-all morning meditation. You can schedule a virtual or in-person tour and try out all the offerings with a free seven-day trial membership.

To book a tour or workout or recovery pod, go online.