These Austin companies rank among fastest-growing in U.S. in Inc. 5000

A number of Austin-based companies have witnessed explosive growth in revenue the last few years, with two landing near the top of the latest Inc. 5000, released this week.

Austin-based AdOutreach and Webforce rank Nos. 60 and 62, respectively, boasting 6,052 percent and 6,009 percent revenue growth rates from 2018 to 2021. AdOutreach specializes in YouTube video ads, while Webforce is a software developer of ecommerce platforms.

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked by percentage growth in revenue from 2018 to 2021. To qualify for the list, a company must have been founded and been generating revenue by March 31, 2018. The company also must have been U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent as of December 31, 2021. The minimum revenue required for 2018 was $100,000; the minimum for 2021 was $2 million.

In all, 468 Texas-based companies made this year’s list. The six other Austin businesses ranking among Texas' top 20 are:

No. 117 Homestead Brands, Austin, 3,839 percent growth rate

No. 201, Everly Health, Austin, 2,643 percent growth rate

No. 285 Element 26, Austin, 1,948 percent growth rate

No. 312 Boostlingo, Austin, 1,820 percent growth rate

No. 317 Cover Desk, Austin, 1,800 percent growth rate

No. 325 Canopy Management, Austin, 1,758 percent growth rate

Here are the other Texas companies appearing in the state’s top 20:

No. 4, eTrueNorth, Mansfield, 42,428 percent growth

No. 17 Blue Hammer Roofing, Dallas, 15,911 percent growth rate

No. 116 TimelyMD, Fort Worth, 3,852 percent growth rate

No. 142 Curis Functional Health, Farmers Branch, 3,380 percent growth rate

No. 148 SmartLight Analytics, Plano, 3,317 percent growth rate

No. 168 Digital Thrive, Dallas, 3,056 percent growth rate

No. 172 Forester Haynie, Dallas, 2,984 percent growth rate

No. 174 Disrupt Equity, Houston, 2,975 percent growth rate

No. 188 24HourNurse Staffing, Pittsburg, 2,801 percent growth rate

No. 209, Texas Solar Integrated, San Antonio, 2,559 percent growth rate

No. 212, Apple Blvd Boutique, Frisco, 2,555 percent growth rate

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor in chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”