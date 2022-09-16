3 Austin companies make Forbes list of best employers in Texas

A new list from Forbes and Statista places three Austin-based companies among the state’s major employers, both those based in Texas and those with a significant presence here. Perhaps unsurprisingly, all three were tech companies, including Google (No. 14), Dell Technologies (No. 29), and NXP Semiconductors (No. 30).

NASA in Houston took home the No. 1 title.

To come up with their ranking, Forbes and Statista surveyed about 70,000 Americans working at employers in the U.S. with at least 500 employees each. The final list features 1,382 highly recommended employers in the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Here are the 30 best large employers in Texas, as determined by Forbes and Statista.

Austin area

No. 14 Google (based in Mountain View, California; major corporate hub in Austin)

No. 29 Dell Technologies, based in Round Rock

No. 30 NXP Semiconductors (based in the Netherlands; major corporate hub in Austin)

Houston area

No. 1 NASA (based in Washington, D.C.; Johnson Space Center in Clear Lake)

No. 2 University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston

No. 3 Oceaneering International, based in Houston

No. 4 MD Anderson Cancer Center, based in Houston

No. 11 Bechtel (based in Reston, Virginia; major corporate hub in Houston)

No. 13 Clear Creek ISD, based in League City

No. 20 Air Liquide, based in Houston

No. 23 Kelsey-Seybold Clinic, based in Pearland

No. 25 Houston Methodist, based in Houston

Dallas-Fort Worth

No. 7 University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas

No. 8 Capital One (based in Richmond, Virginia; major corporate hub in Plano)

No. 16 University of Texas at Dallas

No. 17 Southwest Airlines, based in Dallas

No. 18 Lewisville ISD, based in Lewisville

No. 19 GM Financial, based in Fort Worth

No. 21 City of Plano

No. 22 Fidelity Investments (based in Boston; major corporate hub in Westlake)

No. 28 Jordan Health Services, based in Addison

San Antonio

No. 5 University of Texas at San Antonio

No. 9 H-E-B (based in San Antonio; more than 300 stores in Texas)

No. 12 University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio

Throughout Texas