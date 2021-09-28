4 Black-led Austin startups awarded $400,000 in funding from Google

Four Austin startups founded by Black entrepreneurs have gotten a big boost from internet giant Google.

The four startups — Journey Foods, Sandbox Commerce, The Mentor Method, and Tradeblock — have been picked for the second wave of the Google for Startups Black Founders Fund. The $10 million initiative aims to elevate startups established by Black entrepreneurs.

Last year, Google for Startups gave 76 Black-led startups up to $100,000 in funding. With Google’s second $5 million investment in the U.S. Black Founders Fund, 50 more founders across the country are receiving $100,000 in capital.

Aside from cash, each company gets as much as $120,000 in donated search ads from Google.org and up to $100,000 in Google Cloud credits.

Here are details about the four Austin recipients: