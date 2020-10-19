Texas music mogul schools lucky students with new celeb-packed masterclass

Ever notice how Beyoncé’s hair magically flows as if a fan follows her around everywhere she goes? That’s not an accident. That attention to micro-detail is preached by her father, Mathew Knowles, who created Destiny’s Child and Music World Entertainment, the label and production company that boasts two of the top-selling acts of the previous decade.

Now, music mogul Knowles is sharing his considerable knowledge in a new, 15-week virtual master class at the University of Houston, running from January 25, 2021 to May 10, 2021. Knowles teases that there will be star-caliber guest instructors and appearances. The $3,000 virtual class is limited to 35 students but open to all who are able to register. (UH students and recent alumni can pay a discounted rate of $1,000.)

“I want to change the way we do things in the music business,” Knowles says on a Zoom call. “Unfortunately, we have a very high failure rate [in the music industry]. Part of the reason we have this much failure is the business acumen of the team around the artists. It’s not their talent. It’s their team.”

He hopes to change that with the class, dubbed “The Music Industry and the Digital Age.” The class isn’t specifically for aspiring artists, but aimed at those “behind the microphone,” says Knowles. “Some people will be managers. Others will be independent record labels. Others will be in marketing. Artists will be part of this that would like to know business side of this.”

Like his daughters, Beyoncé and Solange, Knowles is one of Texas' great success stories. Once a successful executive at Xerox, he recognized that Beyoncé had extraordinary music talent. He created Destiny’s Child, held what he called “music bootcamps” at his home, and took night classes in entertainment management at Houston Community College.

From there, he founded his Music World Entertainment empire in 1992 in a Third Ward house, which mirrored his faraway mentor, Quincy Jones, who ensured every aspect of Motown’s operation was all under one roof. His empire boasts more than 100 award-winning albums, an MTV Video Music Award, and chart-topping hits for both Destiny's Child and Beyoncé.

But that success, knowledge, and experience came with trial, error, and considerable money lost. “I wish someone had told me, 'Look, you need to really focus on getting the business acumens of the music industry down,'” he says.

That said, even with Beyoncé's dad’s name attached, students shouldn’t expect a get-famous-quick lottery ticket path to success with this class. “They think they can go from zero to a hero,” Knowles says of that mindset. “This is not a microwave industry. I always say there is a price of admission to the music industry.”

Sign us up. Memo to Professor Knowles: May we request guest lectures by Houston royalty Queen Bey and Lizzo?