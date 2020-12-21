Houston-based lifestyle content creator Kristina Braly knows a thing or two about being on-the-go. Besides keeping up with her family, the popular vlogger is also a full-time anesthesiologist.

She often pulls the curtain back on both parts of her life for her followers, and the one tool that makes that easier than ever is her smartphone.

"As a creator, there are two things I care about most in a smartphone: ​its speed, and its camera​," Braly says. "Vloggers like me work fast. We don't get caught up in the editing process — we record, edit, and share on the fly. It's how we connect with our audiences, and that's why the Galaxy S20 FE 5G is perfect for me."

Per usual, Braly has been going nonstop, crafting daily "Kristmas" vlogs, shipping holiday sweater orders, and keeping up with anesthetics for a constant queue of patients. But amid the daily rush, she's found a quick phone switch has actually made a huge difference

"Everything is faster and more intuitive," she says.​ "Switching between apps or camera lenses, uploading videos to YouTube, even just scrolling through my social media feeds is quick and easy."

Outside programs also run more smoothly on the S20 FE, Braly notes. Adobe suites, including Lightroom, "play incredibly well with Samsung."

The motion stabilization has been a huge help, whether she's running after a toddler or maneuvering through the halls of a hospital. And speaking of toddlers, being able to put her phone in "child mode" is a game-changer, Braly says. Once that's activated, the only way to release it is through an adult, meaning parents don't have to worry about their kids accessing anything they're not supposed to.

"I share stories that are about real life and my own experiences, a sort of behind the scenes look at my job and family," she says. "Because of that I need something that's accessible and portable — I can't exactly have the equivalent of a camera crew ready at all times."

And if the idea of switching phones has been holding you back, Braly has first-hand proof of how easy Samsung makes the process.

"For people who have never owned a Galaxy device before, ​making the switch is a breeze with Samsung Smart Switch​," she says. "No matter what operating system you're using, Smart Switch lets you transfer all your files — your photos, calendar dates, alarms, and even your call history — from your old device to your new Galaxy device. ​It's a simple, one-stop process."

Because as Braly agrees, no one has time for anything more complicated.