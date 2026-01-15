innovation hub
Austin climbs into top-10 list of best U.S. cities to find a job
Austin has worked its way into 9th place in WalletHub's new study ranking the best places to find a job in 2026.
The just-released "Best Cities for Jobs (2026)" report compared 182 U.S. cities based on 31 relevant metrics "that shape the strength of local job markets" across two main categories: a socioeconomics rank and a job market rank.
WalletHub determined the top three best U.S. cities to find a job in 2026 are Scottsdale, Arizona (No. 1); Columbia, Maryland (No. 2); and Portland, Maine (No. 3).
The report found Austin's socioeconomic ranking — which covers factors such as housing affordability, median annual income, average work and commute times, transit accessibility, and more — is the 10th best in the U.S.
Austin also ranked No. 15 in the nationwide job market category, which analyzed job opportunities, employment growth, unemployment rates, job automation risk, and many other factors.
While these employment indicators are important to consider when researching the best place to find work, WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo said the quality of the jobs available matters just as much as the quantity of available jobs in a city.
"There are plenty of secondary factors to take into account as well, from how easy a city makes commuting to jobs to whether it’s a good place for raising a family or engaging in recreational activities outside of work," Lupo said.
Austin was dubbed the No. 4 best place to start a career by WalletHub in 2025, and the city recently topped a separate ranking of the best cities for startups thanks to a thriving economic environment that has provided new opportunities for entrepreneurship.
Elsewhere in Texas, 10 more cities made it into the top-100 best places for finding a job: Plano (No. 7), Irving (No. 18), Grand Prairie (No. 24), Amarillo (No. 32), Garland (No. 48), Dallas (No. 54), Arlington (No. 60), Fort Worth (No.77), San Antonio (No. 78), and Corpus Christi (No. 100).
The top 10 best U.S. cities for finding a job in 2026 are:
- No. 1 – Scottsdale, Arizona
- No. 2 – Columbia, Maryland
- No. 3 – Portland, Maine
- No. 4 – South Burlington, Vermont
- No. 5 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- No. 6 – Orlando, Florida
- No. 7 – Plano, Texas
- No. 8 – Washington, D.C.
- No. 9 – Austin, Texas
- No. 10 – Huntsville, Alabama