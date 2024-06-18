who's hiring?
6 Austin-based companies hailed best places to work by U.S. News
The so-called "Silicon Hills" strike again: Six Austin-based tech companies are sharing the spotlight in U.S. News and World Report's second annual collection of the "Best Companies to Work For" in 2024-2025.
The annual report examines publicly-traded companies around the world to determine the best employers based on six metrics including work-life balance and flexibility; quality of pay and benefits; job and company stability; career opportunities and professional development; and more. The companies were not ranked, but included based on reader surveys and publicly available data about each workplace.
New for the 2024-2025 report, U.S. News analyzed549 companies across 29 different lists, including the overall best companies list — which includes the best 300 companies across the U.S., the United Kingdom, Ireland, Switzerland, Luxembourg, and Bermuda — 24 industry-specific lists, and four regional lists.
Leading the pack in Austin is semiconductor supplier Cirrus Logic. According to U.S. News, Cirrus Logic brings in an annual revenue of $1.79 billion, has a market cap of $6.55 billion, and employs over 1,600 people. The company offers many financial, health and wellness, and workplace benefits including 401k matching, tuition assistance, adoption and surrogacy assistance, flexible work arrangements, and much more.
Cirrus Logic also made appearances on U.S. News' industry-specific "Best in Semiconductors, Electronics and Equipment" list, and the "Best Companies in the South" list.
Austin-based cybersecurity company CrowdStrike was another top-rated employer, boasting more than 7,900 employees, an annual revenue stream of $3.28 billion, and a $93.8 billion market cap. CrowdStrike also earned spots on U.S. News' "Best in IT, Software, and Services" list, and "Best Companies in the South" list.
A third Austin tech firm earning a spot among the top employers is Digital Realty, which U.S. News described as a real estate investment trust that "provides data center, colocation and interconnection solutions for companies." The company has more than 3,600 employees, brings in $5.47 billion in annual revenue, and has a $48.41 billion market cap.
Among the company benefits are eligibility to receive cash bonuses and commissions, job stability, and professional development aid, according to U.S. News.
"Management encourages internal mobility and job transfers, while the [Digital Realty's] Digital University platform offers leadership development courses and skills training," a company overview said. "Employee volunteers, with the support of executive leadership, own the diversity, equity and inclusion team. Various employee resource groups (ERGs) include the Women’s Leadership Forum, Veterans ERG, and Black ERG."
Other Austin-based companies that made it on U.S. News' lists of Best Places to Work For include:
- Silicon Labs – Best in Semiconductors, Electronics and Equipment; Best Companies (overall); Best Companies in the South
- E2open – Best Companies in the South
- Q2 – Best Companies in the South
"Prospective and current employees understand the significant impact their employer has on their quality of life," said Carly Chase, vice president of careers at U.S. News and World Report, in a release. "Whether a new grad seeking a company to launch their career, an established professional looking for a change or an HR professional researching the strengths of their company and others, Best Companies to Work For provides a central space to see which companies are meeting their employees' needs best."
The full list of the best companies to work for in America can be found at usnews.com