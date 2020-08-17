11211 Musket Rim St.

Austin, TX 78738

Neighborhood: Bee Cave

Style: Traditional

Square footage: 7,341

Main house: 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Guest house: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

Price: $8,999,000

The lowdown: The area's history dates back to the early 1850s, when Dietrich Bohls founded what is known today as Bee Cave, named for a large cave of Mexican honeybees that lived on the creek banks. Today, the City of Bee Cave is a thriving, family-oriented community that connects Austin to Lake Travis and the Hill Country. Residents are drawn to the area for its beautiful landscape and exemplary Lake Travis ISD schools.

Located just 30 minutes from the excitement of downtown Austin, this extremely private estate encompasses more than 39 acres on both sides of Barton Creek. Off the grid yet minutes from all the action, the property serves as an oasis for its owners, with gorgeous views of cliffs made by the creek thousands of years ago. The property, which is fenced and cross fenced with no restrictions, is agriculturally exempt. And although it's situated immediately adjacent to Spanish Oaks — the luxurious, private golf course community — the property is not subject to its HOA fees. It does, however, enjoy the added perk of the community's guarded gate as an access point to the home.

Enjoy the comforts and privacy of country living in this custom-built home, all while being adjacent to Spanish Oaks Country Club's amenities and only 10 minutes away from restaurants, shopping, and entertainment in the Hill Country Galleria. In addition to the one-bedroom, one-bath guest house — complete with its own full kitchen, living area, and fireplace — the property includes a sport court, pool, spa and barn. The opportunities are endless for this iconic paradise.

This home is on the market with Camille Abbott and Debbie Harmon of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty. Click here to see more photos, and note that all interior photos have been virtually staged. Contact the agents for more details on this exquisite property.